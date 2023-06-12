Last Thursday, there was drama at the Supreme Court after the Judge declined to fix a hearing date for an application in which businessman Hamis Kiggundu was seeking to recover Shs120bn from Diamond Trust Bank in Uganda and Kenya.

Kiggundu famously known as Ham accused DTB’s Lawyer Edwin Karugire of conniving with the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and the Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo to sabotage justice in his case against the commercial bank.

Ham also revealed that his life was in danger because Karugire and Kiwanuka want him dead.

However, who is Karugire?

Edwin Karugire is one of Uganda’s top lawyers and a founding partner of K&K Advocates. He heads the firm’s vibrant transactions department.

He has a Master of Laws in Commercial and Corporate Law which he acquired from the University of London (Queen Mary and University College London), also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Law Development Centre, He got his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) (Honours) Degree from Makerere University Kampala.

He began his career as a lawyer 20 years ago and through K&K Advocates he has acquired a lot and he has spareheaded many mega deals in Uganda and East Africa as a legal counsel.

He specializes in international and domestic corporate and commercial practice. He has acted for clients in all aspects of corporate law, including but not limited to Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Banking and Finance, Technology, Media & Telecommunication, Private Equity, Energy, Taxation, PPPs and Insolvency.

Karugire has successfully structured, negotiated and executed some of the most complex commercial transactions in the industry. He has led the K&K transactions team in some of the biggest telecommunication acquisitions in Uganda and has also handled several notable cross-border Joint Venture transactions in the Technology, FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Media, Security Printing, Agriculture and Manufacturing sectors.

Karugire possesses an in-depth knowledge of the TMT sector and has been retained as lead counsel by some of the biggest telecom operators as well as the industry regulator in Uganda. Karugire also draws on his knowledge and experience of the domestic and regional business markets to offer regional and international investors clear advice for setting up and sustaining business in Uganda.

Karugire also heads the newly constituted Makerere University Appointments Board.

He is also a family man and on 2nd September, 2000, he married the First Daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire and they have three children.

In 2016, under their K&K Advocates, Karugire together with Kiryowa Kiwanuka successfully defended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in a presidential election petition before the Supreme Court against John Patrick Amama Mbabazi.