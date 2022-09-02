Oktoberfest Kampala 2022 Edition, is back in Uganda after two years of covid-19 lockdown.

The 2022 edition of the world’s annual largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival eating and German culture has been sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), through its premium brand Nile Special.

Speaking during the press conference on Thursday at a press conference held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, Nile Breweries Connections Manager, John Paul Ssemakula noted the festival has come at a time when Ugandans are ready and eager to enjoy mixed cultures between Germany and Uganda.

Mr Ssemakula said; “Nile Special is all about celebrating what makes us unique as Ugandans; our culture, our food, our hospitality and most importantly our people. We are so excited to be partners in this year’s Oktoberfest and we would like to invite all beer and food lovers to come and celebrate with us.”

He added that Nile Special’s superior and world-class recognized quality has seen it scoop 21 Gold Medals in the Mondes Selection Awards over the years.

“Therefore, as a brand, we are excited to share this beer that is unmatched in Gold with our friends from Germany and other beer lovers from across the world.”

According to the event’s organizers, the Kampala edition of Oktoberfest will run under the theme “recognizing the friendship and strong, cultural and economic partnerships between Germany and Uganda and celebrating this unique relationship through food, drink and the arts.” And it will be celebrated on Saturday, October 1st at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo.

Among the prominent people expected to attend this year’s edition is the German Ambassador to Uganda His Excellency Matthias Schauer who will be the guest of honour and will preside over ceremonial aspects of the event.

While the entertainment will be headlined by the legendary Reggae maestro Maddox Sematimba, and riveting performances from Myko Ouma, Mudra, famous DJs like Sir Aludah and the most Famous DJs.

The festival promises a lineup of activities that will make it an excellent day out for families and a thrilling evening for partners. Among the activities include costume competitions, traditional games like arm wrestling, eating challenges, Beer straw challenges, Beer Pong, Tug of War and competitions amongst food and drinks vendors. Ranchers Finest will provide German sausages.

A team of judges guided by the Uganda German Cultural Society will judge the costumes worn by revellers at the event and a grand prize of two Return Air Tickets from Brussels Airlines to any destination in Europe will be won. Several other prizes will be awarded to winners of the different challenges.

Tickets to the event are already on sale at Shs, 25,000 for early birders under Stanbic Bank’s RexiPay App: using Merchant ID ‘OFEST whereas A flat fee of Shs: 35,000 will be charged for revellers paying cash at the entrance.

Other sponsors of the Oktoberfest include Stanbic, Jibu, Brussels airlines, New Vision, Ranchers Finest, Safe Boda, Robertson Wine, Uvotam, Pink Coconut Decor, Pepsi, Gorillas Tents 4 u, Sprint UG, RX radio, Radio one, Radio City and the German cultural Society.

Meanwhile, Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer and food festival held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, and runs from late September to the first weekend in October. It’s usually celebrated between September 16th and October 3rd which is the German day of Unity.

The festival originated on October 12, 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. It concluded five days later with a horse race held in an open area that came to be called Theresienwiese.