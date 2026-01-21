BusinessCEOs & Entrepreneurs,News

Uganda Tops Regional Economic Growth Forecast at 6.4% in 2026, World Bank Report Shows

Uganda is set to outpace most of its East African neighbors in economic growth in 2026, according to the latest Global Economic Prospects 2026 report by the World Bank. The report projects a 6.4 percent expansion for Uganda, slightly above Tanzania’s 6.2 percent, Kenya’s 4.9 percent, and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 5.1 percent. Only Rwanda is expected to grow faster in the region, at 7.2 percent.

The World Bank attributed Uganda’s strong outlook to momentum built in 2025, when the economy recorded a 6.3 percent growth rate—the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic. Key drivers include a rebound in household consumption, increased government spending, and robust investment activity.

“Uganda’s growth reflects a combination of domestic demand recovery and export resilience,” the report states, highlighting the significant contribution of coffee exports amid favorable global prices.

While Uganda’s performance is commendable, the World Bank cautioned that the broader sub-Saharan African recovery remains fragile. Regional growth is expected to stabilize at 4.3 percent in 2026, a pace insufficient to reduce extreme poverty significantly.

The report also highlighted potential risks from global trade fragmentation. While Uganda has limited direct exposure, countries heavily reliant on the U.S. market could face challenges if the African Growth and Opportunity Act is not renewed when it expires in late 2025.

Moreover, the scaling back of international development assistance since 2024 has left many African nations with tighter budgets and weaker capacities to absorb external shocks, the World Bank noted.

Uganda’s projected growth positions it as a regional leader, offering optimism for continued economic resilience amid ongoing global uncertainties


