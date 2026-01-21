List Of Uganda`s Top media proprietors

Uganda’s media industry plays a central role in shaping public opinion, political discourse, and cultural expression. From national television networks and radio stations to digital-only news platforms, media companies remain key gatekeepers of information in one of East Africa’s most dynamic news environments.

Behind these platforms are media proprietors and corporate entities whose ownership, investment decisions, and operational control directly influence what audiences see, hear, and read. While journalists and presenters remain the public face of media, it is ownership and corporate structure that ultimately determine scale, reach, and long-term sustainability.

The Bossip Africa Media Power List 2026 examines the companies and proprietors that control Uganda’s most influential media platforms, ranking them based on verifiable operational scale, platform diversity, and audience access. This list does not measure editorial quality or political alignment; rather, it focuses strictly on media ownership, infrastructure, and market presence.

As Uganda’s media landscape continues to evolve—driven by broadcast dominance, radio accessibility, and the rapid rise of digital publishing—this ranking provides a structured reference for readers, researchers, and industry observers seeking clarity on who owns and controls the country’s media industry today.

1. Nation Media Group (Uganda)

Proprietor: Nation Media Group PLC (Founded by His Highness the Aga Khan)

Core Assets:

Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM 93.3, Dembe FM

Overview:

Nation Media Group is the most established privately owned media conglomerate operating in Uganda, with structured governance and long-term cross-platform operations spanning print, television, radio, and digital.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked No.1 due to institutional strength, national footprint, and sustained multi-platform dominance.

2. Next Media Services

Proprietor: Kin Kariisa

Core Assets:

NBS Television, Sanyuka TV, Salam TV, Next Radio, Nile Post

Overview:

Next Media Services is a privately owned multimedia company with a strong television focus, particularly in news and current affairs, supported by entertainment and digital platforms.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked No.2 based on television market leadership, newsroom output, and operational scale.

3. Vision Group

Proprietor: Government of Uganda (majority shareholder)

Core Assets:

New Vision, Bukedde, Bukedde TV, Urban TV, TV West, multiple radio stations

Overview:

Vision Group is Uganda’s largest state-linked media company, operating across print, television, radio, and vernacular platforms with extensive national and rural reach.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked No.3 due to scale, multilingual publishing capacity, and wide geographic penetration.

4. Galaxy Media Group

Proprietor: Innocent Nahabwe

Core Assets:

Galaxy FM 100.2, Galaxy TV Jikonkone

Overview:

Galaxy Media Group operates both radio and television platforms with consistent programming in entertainment, talk shows, and simulcast content.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked in the top tier due to dual-platform ownership and measurable audience access.

5. Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC)

Proprietor: Government of Uganda

Core Assets:

UBC Television, UBC Radio Network

Overview:

UBC is the national public broadcaster established by statute, with nationwide transmission infrastructure and a public service broadcasting mandate.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked based on national coverage and institutional relevance, rather than commercial performance.

6. Apex Media Services

Proprietor: Nyanzi Martin Luther

Core Assets:

Block FM, associated media and digital service platforms

Overview:

Apex Media Services operates licensed radio broadcasting with defined branding and continuous programming.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked above print-only and digital-only publishers due to active radio infrastructure and audience reach.

7. Watchdog Media

Brand: Watchdog Uganda

Proprietor: Mike Ssegawa

Core Assets:

Watchdog Uganda (digital news platform)

Overview:

Watchdog Media operates Watchdog Uganda, a digital news outlet with consistent publishing focused on politics, governance, and public affairs.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked for publishing consistency, national visibility, and newsroom activity within Uganda’s digital media space, despite the absence of broadcast assets.

8. Chimpreports

Proprietor: Giles Muhame

Core Assets:

ChimpReports (digital news platform)

Overview:

ChimpReports is a digital-only media outlet known for frequent updates on breaking news, politics, and national affairs.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked based on traffic presence and publishing frequency, operating without radio or television infrastructure.

9. Abjine Media Group

Proprietor: Busiinge Aggrey

Core Assets:

The Black Examiner, The Daily Nile, The Ghetto Post

Overview:

Abjine Media Group operates multiple digital publications covering community and national issues.

Editor’s Note:

Ranked lower due to its digital-only structure, though it maintains relevance in Uganda’s online news ecosystem.

Quick Reference Table

1 Nation Media Group PLC Nation Media Group TV, Radio, Print, Digital 2 Kin Kariisa Next Media Services TV, Radio, Digital 3 Government of Uganda Vision Group TV, Radio, Print 4 Innocent Nahabwe Galaxy Media Group Radio, TV 5 Government of Uganda UBC TV, Radio 6 Nyanzi Martin Luther Apex Media Services Radio 7 Watchdog Media Watchdog Uganda Digital 8 Giles Muhame Chimpreports Digital 9 Busiinge Aggrey Abjine Media Group Digital