Ministry of Education Permits International Schools to Proceed with Term Two and Exams

Kampala, Uganda – January 21, 2026 – In a move aimed at ensuring continuity in education for students under international curricula, the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) has authorized proprietors and principals of international schools to continue with Term Two instructional activities and ongoing examinations. This directive comes amid the official postponement of the general school reopening to February 10, 2026, highlighting the government’s recognition of diverse academic calendars in the country.

The authorization was outlined in a letter dated January 21, 2026, signed by Dr. Cleophus Mugenyi on behalf of the Permanent Secretary. The communication references an earlier letter from January 18, 2026, and addresses concerns from international school stakeholders regarding the alignment of their programs with national guidelines.

“The Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) is cognisant of the fact that international schools operate under different academic calendars, which are aligned to the respective examination systems undertaken by learners,” the letter states. It specifically mentions systems such as the Cambridge International Examinations, the International Baccalaureate (IB), the French National Baccalaureate, and the American System of Education.

The Ministry emphasized that while the official announcement for the reopening of schools for Term Two was made for public institutions and others, international schools are permitted to proceed in line with their approved curricula. This includes administering examinations and maintaining academic programs without interruption, provided they adhere to regulatory standards.

“In light of the foregoing and considering the need to ensure continuity of learning and orderly administration of academic programmes, the Ministry hereby authorises international schools to continue with Term Two instructional activities and proceed with ongoing examinations, in accordance with their approved curricula, examination schedules, and applicable regulatory and quality assurance requirements,” the directive reads.

School administrators are reminded to ensure full compliance with the Education Act, relevant regulations, and any guidelines issued by the Ministry. The letter warns that the MoES will continue to monitor and supervise the implementation of academic activities to uphold national education standards.

This decision is seen as a pragmatic response to the unique needs of international schools, which often cater to expatriate families, diplomats, and Ugandans seeking globally recognized qualifications. Education experts have welcomed the move, noting that disruptions in international calendars could affect students’ preparation for global examinations, potentially impacting Uganda’s reputation in international education circles.

However, some critics argue that this creates a two-tier system, where international schools enjoy flexibility while public schools face stricter timelines. “It’s good for continuity, but we must ensure equity across all systems,” said a Kampala-based education consultant who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The letter was copied to the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, as well as the Ministers of State for Education and Sports, underscoring its high-level endorsement.

As Uganda navigates post-holiday educational logistics—possibly influenced by recent weather patterns or administrative preparations—this authorization ensures that thousands of learners in international setups remain on track. The Ministry’s vision of “Quality Education and Sports for All” is reiterated at the document’s footer, aligning with broader national goals.

Stakeholders are encouraged to cooperate fully, with the MoES promising ongoing support and oversight. For more details, international school leaders are advised to refer to official communications from the Ministry.