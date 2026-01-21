News

President Museveni bids farewell to outgoing Chinese Ambassador

Mulema Najib
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of China to Uganda, H.E Zhang Lizhong who paid a courtesy call on him at his country home in Kisozi, Gomba District.

During the meeting, President Museveni congratulated H.E Lizhong upon completing his tour of duty in Uganda.

“I wish you well in your next assignment.”

The President also expressed gratitude that the bilateral relationship between Uganda and China continues to grow stronger.

“I am happy to note that Uganda’s exports to China have increased to USD 138 million, although this is still not enough and we should be able to do much more,” he said.

President Museveni further welcomed the decision by the Chinese Government to remove taxes on Ugandan exports, which he said will greatly support the country’s trade and wealth creation efforts.

“Regarding Chinese investments in Uganda, we have been supporting Chinese interests for a long time and we shall continue to do so,” he noted.

On his part, Ambassador Lizhong expressed gratitude to the President and the Ugandan government for the support and collaboration extended to him throughout his tenure.


