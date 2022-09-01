Smartec Electronics Uganda on Thursday donated a State of the art digital Ultra Sound Machine to the Ministry of Health.

The Ultra Sound Machine worth Shs258 million, is made by Hisense and its a HD42 diagnostic colour doppler;- a one of its kind with high intelligent performance and perfect presentation.

While handing over the machine at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Kampala, Mr Zhang Hao, the Managing Director of Smartec Electronics in Uganda, appreciated the work done by the Ministry of Health, especially in the past two years when the country was struggling with Covid-19.

He noted that as investors, it’s also their role to help in improving Uganda’s health service system because the country is now their second home.

“In the past two-years, the ministry of health helped the country a lot that is why we are also trying to help the country to grow and the first thing we have done is to donate this machine and this is just the beginning. In the future we shall be doing more because myself I have lived here for 22 years, so this is my second home. It’s also my prayer that other business people can come out and we help the country to grow,”Mr. Hao said.

While receiving the machine, the Minister of State in charge of Primary Health Care, Margaret Muhanga, thanked Smartec Electronics for the donation and pledged that it’s going to help a lot wherever it will be taken.

“We appreciate the company for this big donation and we request our teams, especially the engineers that will be handling it to really take care of these machines. We know that our government hospitals are overwhelmed because most of the people who cannot afford private hospitals, resort to government hospitals. Therefore our machines need daily maintenance for them to last longer because we need them to have at least a longer life span as we build capacity to keep all our health centres updated to deliver good services,” Hon. Muhanga noted.

Meanwhile, the HD42 diagnostic colour doppler Ultrasound Machine is one of the first products by Hisense Medical wing. The company is specifically famous for producing; refrigerators, televisions and Air conditioners.

The machine uses artificial intelligence from Smartec Electronics. It uses advanced GPU parallel architecture to achieve more accurate imaging algorithms of the original signal and in parallel process vast amounts of data to provide excellent image resolution and uniformity.

It can also provide high-definition image quality and distinguish small tissues, to provide clearer images, even for exceptional details in the near field one can get a perfect image of his/her satisfaction. It also provides a variety of probe selections and corresponding measurement packages.