At least 99 people succumbed to Malaria in Luwero in the financial year 2021/22, a health report by the district has revealed.

According to the district report on mortality and morbidity, 66 of the malaria deaths occurred among children under five years whereas 33 cases occurred among children above five years and adults.

The report further indicates that pneumonia was the second killer after claiming 31 lives while Urinary Tract Infections came third after killing 20 people. Overall 316 people died of various illnesses in different health facilities in the district.

Dr. Innocent Nkonwa, the Luwero District Health Officer explains that although malaria is preventable and treatable, it remains the top killer in the district. Nkonwa explains that several people in the district contract malaria because of ignoring preventive measures and taking the wrong dosage after testing positive.

Nkonwa adds that in the year 2022/23, they will emphasize preventive measures, which include health education, promotion of sleeping in mosquito-treated nets, prompt Malaria diagnosis and treatment.

George William Namugera, the LC 1 Chairman of Kakookolo village, says that some deaths are a result of the failure of the Ministry of Health to give drugs to Village Health Teams to provide first-line treatment to residents. He also notes that some patients take the wrong doses because of the drug shortages at government health centers.

Richard Ssimbwa, the LC 3 Chairperson of Luwero sub-county is worried that more people will die as the rainy season sets in.

According to the report, 158,389 patients were diagnosed with malaria in the year compared to 154,493 patients who tested positive in the year 2020/21. Atleast 114,623 patients were treated for colds or coughs and 30,800 were diagnosed with Urinary Tract Infections. 2,898 patients battled from Gastro-Intestinal Disorders and 9914 suffered from hypertension. Overall, 515,798 patients were treated in health centers across the district within the financial year.