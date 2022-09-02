The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) on Thursday made a cash donation of two million Tanzanian Shillings towards the welfare of orphans at Assalam Orphans Centre in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania.

The monetary donation was delivered to the orphans Centre on 31 August 2022 by the UPDF Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation (C/CIMIC), Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi. “On behalf of the CDF, I donate 2 million Tanzania Shillings to support the welfare of orphans in this Centre,” Brig Gen Rwashande said.

Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashade makes his remarks at Assalam Orphanage Centre in Zanzibar during the 4th EAC Armed Forces CIMIC week

He added: “In a brotherly and Pan-African spirit, I appreciate the role played by the people of Tanzania in the liberation of Uganda. Some of the liberators came from Zanzibar.”

Brig Gen Rwashande also recognized those taking care of the children, saying that it’s a sign of value addition and enhances human security.

The C/CIMIC and UPDF Contingent Commander narrated that UPDF was allotted Zanzibar as an area of responsibility for the 4th EAC Armed Forces CIMIC activities.

Brig Gen Rwashade was accompanied by the C/CIMIC in the Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces (TPDF) and Defence Liaison Officers at EAC Secretariat, during an outreach program to the orphanage and elderly Centre (Walezo) in Zanzibar.

The Chair Defence Liaison Office and Representative of the EAC Secretary General, Col William Rusodoka explained that CIMIC activities are conducted in line with the Protocol on Cooperation in Defence Affairs. “We are in Zanzibar to confirm and follow up the conduct of CIMIC activities as planned by EAC strategic leadership,” said Col Rusodoka.

He noted that such regional mechanisms and armed forces’ joint exercises foster unity, development and strategic security, among others.

Col Rusodoka was pleased with the progress of activities since no bad incident has been recorded or reported in sectors where EAC armed forces are participating in the exercise.

The Chief CIMIC for TPDF Brig Gen Agatha Mary Katua narrated that all activities in the six sectors are people centered. “Ongoing activities are pro-people to augment the efforts of local governments through provision of medical services and donations to vulnerable groups,” said Brig Gen Katua.

She noted that such activities enhance the spirit of cooperation between the armed forces and the people. “We are glad that nowadays people come closer to their defence forces unlike before,” she observed.

The delegation also donated dozens of mattresses, food stuffs and assorted items to both Assalam Orphans and Walezo (for the elderly) Centres.

On their part, the head of vulnerable Centres, Assalam and Walezo, Hadija Hamis and Hamis Ali Hajji respectively thanked UPDF and TPDF for extending heartily offers to improve the plight of children and the elderly in these communities.

The function was also attended by EAC Defence Liaison officers from Partner States, who included: The Chair Defence Liaison Col William Rusodoka (Burundi), Brig Gen Richard Karemire (Uganda), Brig Gen Matur Dharua (South Sudan), Col Raphael Kiptoo (Kenya), and Col Gerald Butera (Rwanda), among others.

The delegation was received by the 101 Brigade Commander of Zanzibar, Brig Gen Saidi Hassan Saidi.

They later visited the CIMIC medical camp at Mpendae Level II Hospital where the UPDF Contingent has so far treated over six hundred patients and conducted public health sensitization campaigns.

The 4th EAC Armed Forces CIMIC activities commenced on 26th August 2022, and will culminate in the main celebrations that mark the TPDF Day on 1st September 2022, in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania.