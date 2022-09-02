The Director Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs, Eng. Raymond Kamugisha has appealed to members of Kayunga Industrial Hub Committee and the zonal leaders to promote and popularize the activities of the project.

“Let us work together to make the project a reality. Go out there on radio and promote the activities we do”. Eng. Kamugisha said.

Engineer Raymond Kamugisha was meeting members of Kayunga Hub Committee and the zonal leaders after a full inspection of the Kayunga Presidential Industrial Hub.

The meeting took place yesterday, Thursday, September 1st,2022 at the Hub Headquarters located at Gangama village, Nazigo subcounty in Kayunga District.

Kayunga Presidential Industrial Hub is one of the 19 operational industrial Hubs spread out of the country in zones. Kayunga Hub, which is also referred to as “Mengo Area” consists of 11 districts of Luwero, Nakasongola, Wakiso, Buvuma, Gomba, Kayunga, Nakaseke, Mpigi, Mukono, Buikwe, and Butambala.

The Director Industrial Hubs, Eng. Raymond Kamugisha who thanked members for turning up in big numbers revealed that it was President Museveni’s idea to start these skilling centers right from 2014.

“I thank you all participants for coming. I want to tell you that what you see here and in many other places was an idea from President Museveni that started in 2014. We started with the Presidential Initiative on skilling the girl child in Kampala.” Eng. Kamugisha said.

Eng. Kamugisha added that after realizing the impact of the project in Kampala, President Museveni decided to roll it out in the whole country. We now have 19 Industrial hubs across the country.

“The idea is to target those children who have never gone to school, and those who did not go far and lack jobs and opportunities” he spoke.

Kamugisha also revealed that the Hub started with courses like welding, carpentry and joinery, tailoring and hairdressing.

“We are going to expand and do shoe making, electronics, farm management, bakery and so many other courses. We also teach our students mindset change,” he narrated.

On value addition, Eng. Kamugisha said that the hub adds value to the crops grown at the hub, like maize. “We intend to have a show room for our products,” he revealed.

The Chairperson LCV Kayunga District, Mr. Muwonge Andrew thanked President Museveni and State House for this initiative, which he says, is already impacting skills in their children.

“We have come here to witness the project that government gave us in our area. We thank President Museveni for this initiative,” Chairman Muwongo said. He also called on members to promote other government programmes in Kayunga like the state-of-the-art Kayunga Referral Hospital.

The Manager Kayunga Industrial Hub, Mr. Musoke Ahmed revealed that the hub admitted a total of 207 students of which 123 are male and 48 are female. He said that they cater for the students well including providing them with all necessities such as free accommodation at the center, feeding and the skills.

“I thank State House and President Museveni for starting up this initiative. We shall do our best as management.” Mr. Musoke said.

The Government of Uganda through State House and in conjunction with the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) funds the Hubs.

Seated on 12 acres of land, Kayunga Presidential Industrial Hub has modern facilities like two state-of-the-art dormitories for girls and boys, administration block, dining hall and staff quarters.

An 8-member committee from the political and technical side supervises the Hub. These include, The RDC, DISO, CAO, LCV Chairperson, District NRM Chairman, District Commercial Officer, Youth Representative and Women Representative.