Club Pilsener, a premium beer brand from Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has partnered with Malembe Life in the upcoming Malembe Block Party which will take place at the Lugogo Hockey grounds on Saturday, September 3rd featuring Afro beats, Afro swing, and British Hip-hop group NSG.

Famous for their hits like Roadblock, Petite, Options, Ourself, Trust Issues, Yo Darlin among others, the NSG group consists of six members (Kruddz, OGD, Papii Abz, Dope, Mxjib, and Mojo) all of whom are of Nigerian and Ghanaian origin.

The group which will be performing for their first time in Uganda, recently revealed that they had been longing to come to Uganda for some time and promised an electrifying performance for all their fans that will turn up for the party.

Speaking at the press conference at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz on Thursday, Nile Breweries’ Connections Manager John Paul Ssemakula, expressed his excitement about the partnership between Club Pilsener and Malembe Life noting that this would one of the many to come.

“The Malembe Block Party concept resonates well with the Club Pilsener consumer. As a brand, we always want to see our consumers expressing themselves and experiences such as the NSG Block Party will enable them to Unleash their inner beat,” John Paul said.

“We have partnered with several top-notch Ugandan artistes but we go an extra mile to associate ourselves with international artistes because we know our consumers will always want more and we love to give them more,” he added.

He added that the bringing of NSG, will is also one of the ways of bringing on board Uganda’s local artists to work with them. “Automatically we shall have our local artists and we do this to provide them with platforms with the international or foreign artists who knows if we may see a collaboration of our own with the NSG, so this is an opportunity club always bring to its customers. After club doom, we are now with NSG.”

Daniel Ndyabasa from Coca-Cola (also a sponsor) also pledged that this time the Block Party is going to be massive. “As a brand, we are prepared to surprise whoever will attend.”

Kruddz, (one of the members of the NSG) noted that why they chose to come to Uganda is because Uganda a very welcoming country. “We have been seeing Ugandans on social media like Tik-Tok as interesting people, so we decided to come and see by ourselves and we look forward to enjoying ourselves together on Saturday.”

NSG has performed in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia and South Africa.

Club Pilsener has been involved in a number of entertainment events since the lifting of the Covid19 lockdown including Purple Party Tour, Capital FM tours, and Brunch in House with the most recent being the Club Dome which was headlined by Nigerian star Adekunle Gold and South Africa’s Costa Titch.

The beer brand has also already announced its sponsorship of Winnie Nwagi’s Fire concert further stamping its position as Uganda’s number one entertainment and enjoyment supporter.

For the NSG Block Party, partiers will be required to pay 50k for ordinary tickets, 100k for VIPs and 2.5M for a table of 8.