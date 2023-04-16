Kampala 16th April 2023: Scores thronged the Lubiri for the 10th Airtel-Kabaka Birthday Run that was flagged off by His Majesty, Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at Lubiri in Mengo.

Started in 2003, the annual Kabaka Birthday Run has over the last 10 years rallied Ugandans to join and celebrate the Kabaka’s life while participating in efforts to reduce the burden of disease. Previous editions have focused on ending sickle cell, and fistula, as well as encouraging people to join efforts towards ending the spread of HIV/ AIDS. Just like the past 2 years, this year, the run was held under the theme Ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali said, “As part of our sustainability agenda, we are committed to developing and supporting partnerships that reduce barriers in health, education and agriculture. A healthy human capital is important for the transformation of any society. We are proud to support these efforts aimed at ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic by 2030 because this economy needs a healthy workforce.”

“There is improved awareness in testing for Sickle cell disease. Kitovu Hospital in Masaka has treated over 1,000 fistula cases. The stigma towards these conditions is on a decline because Ugandans are now more aware of these conditions and seeking medical interventions. All this has been possible because of the support of the runners, who have participated in the previous editions of the Kabaka Birthday run. We truly appreciate their unwavering support.”

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda appreciated the runners for coming up in big numbers to celebrate the Kabaka’s 68th birthday revealing that, “I’m pleased to see Ugandans participate in this year’s run. Buganda can only prosper with a healthy population. Airtel K2 has been a very supportive partner of Buganda in reducing the disease burden and building a healthy and productive population. I have been informed that Airtel Money now has affordable medical insurance for our informal sector people. I wish to congratulate them for intervening in this sector.”

Murali added, “We are proud to work with the Kingdom leadership for allowing us to walk this journey together. We pledge our continued support. In the same regard, allow me to thank the Kabaka for his foresightedness which has influenced socio-economic development within Buganda and beyond,” Murali colluded.

In March 2023, Airtel Uganda restated its commitment to the Buganda Kingdom through a 3-year partnership renewal to support the Kingdom’s activities like the Masaza Cup which supports grassroots football talent development among the youth, the Airtel- K2 distribution network of franchise partners, agents and suppliers, the Kabaka Birthday Run, Ramadhan celebrations among other corporate social engagements that improve the livelihoods of the people within the Kingdom and beyond.