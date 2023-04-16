The Media Fraternity in Busoga have been urged to focus on steering development and fight against corruption if the region is to develop.

The call was made by Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd Deputy Prime Minister, Owek. Osman Noor Ahmed during the Busoga Media Iftar dinner held at Jinja City Hall on April 15th, 2023.

Owek. Osman said that though media has a major role it plays in development and upholding of morals in society, it is however still lagging behind in issues of driving development in Busoga sub-region.

He requested media managers and leaders of media associations to choose building the ObwaKyabazinga Bwa Busoga (OBB) Institution and supporting its development programs like the Kyabazinga Bursary scheme among others, through their various platforms.

Owek. Osman also urged media to always tag political successes to people who support OBB, citing an example across the Nile where politicians first have to confess allegiance to their King in words and actions before being considered for voting; and it came to that level through the dedicated work of media houses and journalists which Busoga media can also do.

Osman pronounced Busoga Kingdom’s stand on the issue of homosexuality saying that as a cultural institution, it has norms and values to follow adding that OBB is in support of President Yoweri Museveni’s fight against homosexuality in Uganda and appreciated Hon. Asuman Basalirwa (a son of the soil) for tabling the bill in Parliament and signed by the President.

In a special way Owek. Osman appreciated Rt. Hon. Kasule Lumumba for sponsoring the media Iftar dinner.

He further urged the media to continue fighting acts of corruption in society saying that the vice brings about fake teachers, fake health workers, fake goods and poor service delivery which will catch up with people in one way or another.

The Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba applauded the solidarity among the media fraternity in Busoga and thanked them for organizing the Iftar dinner annually.

Rt. Hon. Kasule Lumumba later handed over a contribution of sh5m to Shamir Byakika as sponsorship for the Media Dinner.

The Speaker of Jinja City Bernard Mbayo pledged support of between sh2m-sh3m from Jinja City Council towards next year’s Busoga Iftar dinner adding that he would like to see that the activity is included in the City budget.

The Deputy Chief of Civil Military Corporation in UPDF, Col. Sam Ntambwire represented the Chief of Defence Forces in UPDF, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi and also delivered food items donated to the media fraternity which include bags of Rice, Sugar, soap and cooking oil.

Present at the dinner were Jinja Northern Division MP David Isabirye Aga, Jinja City Mayor Peter Alton Kasolo, Busoga Regional Khadi Dr. Hussein Bowa, Kiira region Police spokesperson James Mubi, Busoga North region Police spokesperson Michael Kasadha and the Jinja City deputy speaker Sirina Kyakuwaire among others.