Following the escalation of fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu this afternoon convened an emergency virtual closed meeting of the member Heads of State and governments to discuss how best to de-escalate the situation & restore calm in Sudan.

The heads of state expressed deep concerns on the current situation and immediately called for a cessation of hostilities between the two sides.

In a statement to members attending the meeting, President Museveni condemned the misuse of force in a situation that undermines all progress made through dialogue over the last many months.

“We cannot keep papering over mistakes of unprincipled politics year after year. An unconditional and immediate cessation of hostilities to stop the tragedy and mockery of Africa is of utmost importance, ”said the President.

The president further said that barring any other illegitimate aim in causing instability, the apparent sticky issue of the time required to implement the merging of warring factions into the National Army, is one that can be determined scientifically, considering known and, or, agreed upon parameters such as health, education, training or age of personnel.

On the concern of the fighting taking place within the populated areas, the president said it is irresponsible and should stop immediately as it places a heavy burden on the people and the future of the country.

President Museveni told the delegates that Sudan does not belong to either of the fighting groups, but to the people of Sudan. The ultimate arbitration on political issues and determination of governance should be brought back to the people in an election.

The meeting was attended by Presidents William Ruto (Kenya), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia), Ismail Omar Guelleh(Djibouti) and chaired by the Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr Workneh Gebeyehu.

A joint communique on the outcomes of the meeting will be issued by close of business, Monday 17th April 2023.