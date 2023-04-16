Kampala city is changing. Its beauty is emanating with new ongoing projects as well as upcoming ones. You would hardly recognise the city in the next couple of years if you left Uganda more than 10 years ago.

Kampala being one of the capitals in East Africa seated at more than 3,263.3 square miles, it is reported to be among the fastest-growing cities in Africa, with an annual population growth rate of 4.03 per cent, according to City Mayors.

In the past couple of months, Kampala has attracted new projects, mega investments by either government or individual business, and they are adding beauty to the city’s skyline, but also, the streets in the capital of Uganda a more workable, navigable and livable city.

Here are some of the new infrastructures that now make Kampala city appear different compared to last year or two years back;

New Pioneer Mall building

This building has drastically changed the face of Kampala. Although it’s still under construction, this building behind Mapeera House and opposite Mabirizi complex has really changed the skyline appearance of Kampala City to the extent that some Kampala lovers have named it ‘Kampala’s Burj Khalifa’. Since it’s still under construction, its cost is not yet known however it’s occupied right from the ground to the fourth floor.

Sudhir’s Pearl Business Park project on Yusuf Lule Road

Property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia started the construction of a multi-million dollar state-of-the-art business park along Yusuf Lule Road. The multi-purpose building complex is expected to change the experience of work, leisure, residence, and lifestyles for middle and upper class residents and visitors of Kampala.

The Pearl Business Park is an 18-acre mixed use facility that will host a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall and a modern hospital when complete. The project is expected to open shop before the close of next year.

Information available to Watchdog Uganda, indicates that Phase one of the project is catering for office space while the building will have 16 rentable floors with 27,240sqm of built up area.

With Kampala city short of safe parking spaces, Pearl Business Park will have two parking floors, accommodating at least 360 cars.

Nakivubo stadium and its covering malls

According to the government Nakivubo Stadium upon completion is going to be an ultra-modern sports complex. The $49m project is set to be completed this year, thanks to businessman Hamis Kiggundu, However, its construction has changed the downtown part of Kampala city, and the malls surrounding the stadium have also created a new legit appearance for the city. Nakivubo will feature a gym, medical facility, restaurants and other amenities. With a capacity of 35,000, Nakivubo will be host to several sports disciplines such as football, volleyball, athletics and boxing, among others.

Haruna Towers Nakasero

All is set for a 16-floor skyrise in the upscale Nakasero suburb in Kampala. Haruna Towers whose construction is due to start in December this year and be completed in 2025, is expected to cost proprietor Haruna Sentongo a whopping USD62 million. The skyrise towering over Kampala, will have offices and condos for rent or sale.

Haruna Ssentongo has hired Damco, a South African construction firm which will partner with Roko construction. The businessman calls this project “the first of its kind in East Africa”. Haruna Towers is expected to have the first 10 floors as office blocks that can be rented out or bought by individual companies, then the last six floors will be corporate residences for anyone who want to buy or rent.

Bike racks in the non-motorized transport corridor

As usual such features have been known to be in cities like Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Copenhagen in Denmark, however in the move by Kampala City Authority, to make Kampala a smart city, now Kampala has bike racks on streets like Luwum.

Kampala Flyover

Although the project is still under construction, you cannot deny that it has drastically changed the city’s face from an ordinary to a smart city. The flyover extension on Queen’s Way is set to be laid soon and that goes for the same thing on Gaba Road near Clocktower Junction. The pedestrian bridge or overpass at Clocktower and Mukwano Kibili Junction plus that at Shoprite are almost complete. The tunnel works are done and more roads which were planes are being worked on. The traffic flow is greatly improving compared to the first few days when more roads were opened to motorists.

Queensway area has widened and it is creating more traffic space below the #KampalaFlyover . With more space, vehicles can move smoothly without congestion, enhancing road safety, and improved air quality by reducing exhaust fumes in the air.

The flyover and longest subway

This is the first longest subway in Uganda, part of the magnificent Kampala flyover road project, which will help minimize traffic congestion in Kampala City upon completion.

The Nsambya underpass road is located at the former Nsambya junction next to Arena Mall and it’s equipped with modern footbridges that will help manage pedestrian movements and increase safety on this road. This modern subway road will handle traffic from Ggaba Road, Mukwano Road, Prince Badru Kakungulu Road and Nsambya Road to and from the city centre.

Seven-story twin appellate court building

The two twin appellate court building at the high court is yet another feature that is changing Kampala’s face. The usual High Court will become a real high court. Meanwhile, the seven-floor building whose construction is undertaken by Seyani Brothers is to house the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court but will also have two basement floors and parking for 226 vehicles. The construction of the shs63.9 billion building is expected to be completed in two years and is fully funded by the Ugandan government, its completion is currently at 85 per cent.