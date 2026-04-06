WHO IS SIMON SSENKAAYI? Soft-Spoken Ugandan Motivator Transforming Lives Through Words

Kampala — In a world where many speak but few truly connect, Simon Ssenkaayi has built a reputation around one rare gift — the ability to touch lives, shift mindsets, and ignite purpose using nothing but words.

For over a decade, Ssenkaayi has quietly but steadily carved out his space as one of Uganda’s most impactful motivational speakers, blending spirituality, lived experience, and cultural identity to inspire thousands across the country and beyond.

A CALLING, NOT A CAREER

Unlike many who stumble into public speaking, Ssenkaayi describes his journey as a calling.

From as early as 2005 while still in high school, he discovered his voice — not just as a tool for communication, but as a force for transformation. Today, that voice has become his life’s work.

“I love it when I touch someone’s spirit and bring back their smile and hope,” Ssenkaayi says.

For him, inspiration goes beyond motivation. While motivation may be temporary, he believes true inspiration can spark lasting change — sometimes from a single message.

POWER OF LANGUAGE AND IDENTITY

A unique pillar of Ssenkaayi’s approach is his emphasis on speaking in his mother tongue, alongside English.

He argues that while knowledge can be accessed in any language, true understanding is deeply rooted in one’s native expression — a philosophy that has made his message resonate deeply with local audiences.

He is also the author of “Amanyi g’Obuntu” (The Power of Self), a book centered on self-discovery and inner strength.

ROOTS, EDUCATION, AND FORMATION

Born in November 1985 to Medius Busingye and Ssalongo Kamya Stephen Kiwanuka of Sseguku, Wakiso District, Ssenkaayi’s upbringing played a critical role in shaping his worldview.

His father instilled a love for reading and resilience, while his mother embodied hard work and persistence — values that continue to define his message today.

He studied at Sseguku Primary School, Hill College, Kisubi Brothers, and later earned a Degree in Education (Economics) and an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from Uganda Martyrs University. He has also undertaken advanced training in Turkey and Dubai.

FROM STRUGGLE TO PURPOSE

Ssenkaayi’s story is not without hardship.

He speaks openly about growing up without his mother and facing criticism and negativity — experiences that now form the backbone of his teachings.

“My life experiences are my message,” he says. “What I share comes from what I’ve lived, researched, and observed.”

His breakthrough came shortly after Senior Six in 2004, when a German foundation (DSW-Bonita) identified his talent and trained him as a peer educator — a moment he credits for reinforcing his belief in himself.

PROFESSIONAL JOURNEY AND IMPACT

Over the years, Ssenkaayi has worked with several organisations including Save the Children Uganda, Young Empowered and Health, and Buganda Kingdom institutions. He currently serves within the office of the Royal Treasury (Nkuluze).

He has also featured in media spaces, including sharing business insights on CBS FM and hosting the popular program “Manya Ky’oli, Manya Omulimu Gwo” every Saturday.

His reach spans schools, institutions, and international platforms, where he continues to mentor young people and professionals alike.

A CRITIC OF THE EDUCATION SYSTEM

Ssenkaayi does not shy away from confronting Uganda’s education system, which he believes is failing to help young people discover their true potential.

“It judges a fish by its ability to climb a tree,” he says.

According to him, schools focus heavily on knowledge acquisition but neglect understanding and self-discovery — a gap he links to rising unemployment among graduates.

THE MESSAGE: PURPOSE OVER PAPER

At the heart of his philosophy is a simple but powerful idea: purpose matters more than credentials.

While acknowledging the value of formal education, Ssenkaayi insists that talent and self-awareness are far more critical in shaping a meaningful life.

“Many people value degrees more than gifts,” he notes. “Yet talent, when refined, creates real value in society.”

THE INNER MAN

Despite his public persona, Ssenkaayi describes himself as naturally introverted.

He prefers solitude, reflection, and quiet environments — spaces where he reads, writes, and reconnects with his inner self before stepping onto the stage.

It is this balance between introspection and expression that gives his message depth and authenticity.

THE BIGGER BATTLE: MINDSET

Perhaps his biggest challenge, he admits, is not lack of opportunity — but mindset.

“There is a black mindset we must fight,” he says. “People focus more on the messenger than the message, and in the process, miss opportunities.”

From cultural biases around education to self-doubt among youth, Ssenkaayi believes Africa’s greatest barrier is mental — and that is the war he has dedicated his life to fight.