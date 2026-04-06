NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Climate Justice for Women and Girls: An Approach to Equity for Climate Action

Climate change has emerged as a significant global challenge in recent times, affecting various sectors of communities in different ways. The impact of climate change on vulnerable populations has worsened existing inequalities and created new challenges for those already marginalized, such as women, girls, children, and persons with disabilities. According to The World Bank (2025), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlights that climate-related disasters like droughts, floods, and extreme temperatures are more likely to impact low-income communities, women, and children, especially in developing countries. Among these vulnerable citizens, the vulnerability of the girl child is intensified by socio-economic, cultural, and gender-based factors.

In Uganda, the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy (NCCAS) recognizes the differential impacts of climate change on women and girls. It acknowledges their increased vulnerability to climate-related health issues, economic instability, and social disruption (UN Women, 2025). However, the gendered impacts of climate change are evident in how climate-related challenges exacerbate pre-existing gender inequalities. For example, a study by Ayub et al,. (2023) found that as men migrate to other places for survival, women are left at home with the burden of feeding families, increasing women’s vulnerability amidst climate change. The unique challenges faced by girls and women, especially in rural areas, due to socio-economic impacts, warrant the consideration of protective provisions.

Another example is the recent displacement of communities after rivers Nyamwamba in Kasese and Masibwe in Bunyangabu district burst their banks, leading to floods, resulting in a lack of water or its scarcity. Besides inadequate fuel sources such as firewood, charcoal, or gas hindering a girl’s access to health and education, leading to a higher incidence of poverty within this demographic. Additionally, cultural practices like early or forced marriage in the Konjo community further compound these challenges. Similarly, waiting at water points such as boreholes exposes girls and women to vulnerabilities like conflict, violence, and health risks. Scarcity of water can lead to disputes among women and girls over its distribution. The psychosocial stress of providing for their families with limited resources can negatively impact the well-being of girls and women, causing anxiety and stress. Additionally, traveling long distances to access water points increases the risk of gender-based violence and physical health issues like back and leg pain.

Similarly, climate change also impacts maternal and neonatal health, especially when disasters and conflicts limit access to services and healthcare. Balume’s (2025) study indicates that extreme heat increases the incidence of stillbirth, and warming global temperatures are helping to spread vector-borne illnesses such as malaria, dengue fever, and the Zika virus.

In this regard, mainstreaming gender into climate change is crucial and requires a holistic approach. This would involve promoting education and empowerment programs for women and girls, ensuring their voices are heard in decision-making processes. Secondly, recognizing and promoting women’s active leadership and participation in climate decision-making and governance at all levels, including the justice sector, is essential. Lastly, empowering climate-vulnerable women and girls to realize their environmental rights, as well as mobilizing global multi-stakeholder coalitions to accelerate feminist action for climate justice and climate migration, is of critical importance.

Basemera Nestor, PhD

Email: basemeranestor3gmail.com