City businessman Hamis Kiggundu, the proprietor of Kiham Enterprises Uganda Limited has opened market for his newly furnished Ham Palm Villa apartments and plots.

The spacious homes are located in Akright city, along Entebbe Road, and are available for sale at very affordable prices.

The gated community comprise of 500 contemporary modern housing projects on 200 acres of land, with 12 decimals for the normal villas and 24 decimals for the luxury Villas.

The project also comprises ready plots with preferred house plans on sale at very affordable rates.

It is a wonderful place, with a very beautiful scenary, a luxurious place, the likes of what tourists, leisure goers and international visitors would prefer, with everything one would need in life.

The elegant and beautiful villas are equipped with a wide array of amenities namely; a modern gym, a spacious outdoor pool, a wellness center which includes refreshing sauna and steam bath.

Ham Palm Villas also boost of views of the pool, a green, peaceful and quiet environment, free from both air and sound pollution.

Rooms are designed for maximum comfort, security and relaxation. For sporty guests, they are invited to sit back and enjoy the latest sporting events like the head to head pool, and a grill section for a refreshing drink along the poolside.

Still to do with sports, the villas have a fully-fledged sports complex with 2 basketball courts, 2 tennis courts, 2 Volleyball courts, netball court, and a football pitch.

Most importantly, the villas are strategically positioned, and easily reachable with a well organized two way road network, connecting directly to the Entebbe Express Highway, and an international school.

Once one makes their decision to live within Ham Palm Villas, they will never look for other services elsewhere. All that is essential to make life worth living like saloons, barber shops, healthcare facilities like clinic and pharmacy, supermarket, running internet fiber coupled with a solar lighting system are situated with in.

One’s security is also guaranteed at Ham Palm Villas, with new establishments fenced and enclosed in a gate, equipped with a central modern up-to date security system, that is located right next to a golf course.

The Villas also have enough parking space, accommodating 50 cars, a commercial complex with meeting rooms and a multipurpose hall.

Normal Villa has:

5 bedrooms plus maid’s room all self-contained.

Spacious living room, dining and Kitchen on open floor plan.

Cathedral high – ceiling in the living room.

A Pajama / Family Lounge on 1st floor with a balcony extension.

Panorama view with huge windows.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of extra spaces for multipurpose use as storage or reading areas.

The terrace on top with a gardening pouch that is front facing, world class finishes and fittings and parking space for up 4 car.