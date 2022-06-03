The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with Uganda Police have arrested the Chief Administrative Officer(CAO), Ntoroko District Local Government, Mr. Anslem Kyalogonza for irregularly recruiting & appointing over 500 Civil servants in excess of the staff ceiling and wage bill and without the approval of both the District & Public Service Commissions.

The CAO in usurpation of the powers of the District Service Commission is alleged to have personally ‘headhunted’ several persons for recruitment, issued them appointment letters bearing forged minutes of the District Service Commission and irregularly added them to the district payroll.

According to State House Anti-Corruption Unit leadership, some of the irregularly recruited staff were also paid salaries beyond the scales indicated in their forged appointments.

“The actions of the CAO has resulted in over staffing in the different departments in Ntoroko District & a salary shortfall which has caused several staff not being paid for up to six months,” The Anti-Graft unit said in a statement on Friday.

This in turn resulted in civil unrest especially in the Health Department at various health facilities where staff have laid down their tools.