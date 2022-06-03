The territorial police of Rukungiri are holding a 53 years old man who allegedly hacked his wife to death.

The suspect has been identified as Charles Musinguzi alias China, resident of Nyabugando cell Matsya parish Nyakagyeme sub county Rukungiri district, who allegedly cut his wife identified as Jennifer Kemigisha,

48 of the same address.

It’s alleged that the two have been in a long time domestic violence over their family land in which the man wanted to sell and buy a motorycle which the wife refused, saying that if he sells it, the family will remain with no where to cultivate.

On Thursday nights, the man picked a panga and cut her out of annoyance.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,the suspect has been arrested and upon completion of inquiries, he will be arraigned before courts of law.