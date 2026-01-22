KAGENYI LUKKA: I Had Predicted a 73% Win for President Museveni on 15th Jan

As Uganda prepares to head to the polls on January 15, I confidently predict a resounding 73% win for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. This prediction is based on the tangible achievements of the NRM government under President Museveni’s able leadership over the past 40 years.

Since January 1986, Uganda has transformed from a war-torn nation to a thriving economy with significant improvements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. President Museveni’s leadership has been instrumental in professionalizing the army, making it a pillar of stability in the region. The Parish Development Model (PDM) has revolutionized the lives of the poor, empowering communities at the grassroots level.

Government programs such as Operation Wealth Creation, Emyooga, and the Youth Livelihood Program have created thousands of jobs and stimulated economic growth. The expansion of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and energy projects, has opened up rural areas and boosted trade.

As an an Organizational Manager, I can attest to the NRM party’s readiness for this election. Our campaign message of protecting the gains as we make a qualitative leap into the high middle income status resonates with Ugandans. The opposition, on the other hand, is disorganized and lacks a clear vision.

We’re seeing a significant number of people crossing over to the NRM from opposition parties, recognizing President Museveni’s track record of delivering results. With this momentum, we’re poised for a historic victory.

Ugandans have seen the difference made by President Museveni’s leadership. They know that his experience and vision are what the country needs to continue on the path of progress.

So, on January 15, I expect Ugandans to turn out in large numbers and re-elect President Museveni with an overwhelming majority – 73% is a conservative estimate!

Uganda’s foreign policy is a testament to its commitment to global cooperation and diplomacy. As a member state of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Uganda has maintained strong relations with both Eastern and Western blocs. President Museveni, the reigning chairman of NAM, has played a pivotal role in promoting regional integration and cooperation. Uganda’s trade relations with developing and developed countries have also flourished, with a notable increase in exports. According to the Bank of Uganda, the country’s Balance of Payments (BOP) has improved significantly, with a surplus of $1.2 billion in 2022. The Terms of Trade (ToT) have also been favorable, with a 10% increase in export prices in 2022 !

One of President Museveni’s most significant achievements is stabilizing Uganda and exporting peace to the region. The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has played a crucial role in pacifying countries such as Rwanda (1994), Somalia, Burundi, Congo, and the Central African Republic. This has earned Uganda a reputation as a beacon of stability in the region. As President Museveni noted, “A strong and disciplined military is essential for maintaining peace and order, not only within the country but also in the region”

The writer is the Deputy RCC Kampala City -Kawempe Division