#Out2Lunch

MP Sebamala Consolidates His Place in Masaka Politics By Retainig Bukoto Central Seat

Brian Mugenyi
Brian Mugenyi

Bukoto Central Constituency at a Glance

  • Villages: 105

  • Parishes: 9

  • Area Member of Parliament: Hon. Richard Sebamala

In Uganda’s vibrant political landscape, few politicians combine grassroots appeal, parliamentary acumen, and entrepreneurial success like Hon. Richard Sebamala. In a closely watched contest, Sebamala retained his Bukoto Central Constituency seat, defeating opponents including National Unity Platform’s Mr. Ntamu Kalinzi, Mr. Jamil Kivumbi, and NRM’s Godfrey Sseremba.

Sebamala’s victory marks him as the only Democratic Party legislator in Buganda to emerge victorious in the recent elections, signaling his growing influence not only within the Democratic Party (DP) but also across Uganda’s political sphere.

“The fight is never over until the final whistle,” says Sebamala, whose political journey reflects resilience, strategy, and a commitment to service.

Known for youth empowerment, business leadership, and international exposure, Sebamala has emerged as a transformative figure. Through mentorship programs in leadership, business, and sports, he has inspired countless young Ugandans to contribute positively to society. His work in Parliament under Speaker Anita Annet Among has further highlighted his dedication to good governance, inclusivity, and development.

Sebamala’s global exposure, including studies and visits in Turkey, the United States, and London, has allowed him to build strategic networks to strengthen the DP both nationally and internationally. His vision for the party emphasizes unity, transparency, and constitutional reform, aiming to restore its historical relevance while empowering marginalized communities.

A proven strategist, Sebamala first made headlines in 2021 when he unseated long-serving legislator Edward Ssekandi, winning 9,916 votes and establishing himself as a formidable force capable of challenging entrenched political structures.

Beyond politics, Sebamala is an entrepreneur. His ventures, including Tender Bridals, reflect an understanding of sustainable economic development—a quality he brings into political leadership. Through the Sebamala Foundation, he has implemented programs supporting education, health, and sports, and initiatives like the annual Sebamala Cup nurture youth talent and strengthen community cohesion.

“Our focus is on development, youth engagement, and empowering communities,” Sebamala says, highlighting his hands-on approach to leadership.

In Parliament, Sebamala has consistently opposed corruption and monopolistic practices under longstanding political structures. His advocacy for accountability and transparency resonates with voters seeking reform and positions him as a principled and trustworthy leader.

Sebamala’s early life in a humble Catholic family in Masaka District shaped his discipline and resilience. From selling coffee to support his education to earning a degree in Civil Engineering at Kyambogo University, his journey reflects determination, hard work, and vision—qualities that continue to inform his approach to leadership.

Looking ahead, Sebamala’s vision for the Democratic Party centers on unity, development, and empowerment. Through grassroots mobilization, youth engagement, and constitutional reform, he aims to transform the DP into a modern, inclusive, and impactful political force, capable of reclaiming its national relevance.

With his proven record, integrity, and strategic networks, Sebamala stands out as a rising force in Ugandan politics, offering hope for a revitalized Democratic Party and a more inclusive future for the country.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByBrian Mugenyi
Follow:
Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
Previous Article Sudhir Unveils Phase 2 of Kingdom Kampala – 21-Story Tower with Helipad Set to Transform Kampala’s Skyline

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

Ssemujju’s Defeat and the Dangerous Rewriting of an MP’s Job

By Hope Hellen Apio The reaction to Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda’s defeat should…

By
Our Correspondent
4 Min Read
BusinessOpinionPolitics

How Col. Mercy Tukahirwe Turned Tides for Fishermen and Politics

Former Uganda Fisheries Unit Commander, Col. Mercy Tukahirwe, is widely credited with…

4 Min Read
Conversations withNewsPolitics

Former Minister Ssempijja Cries Out to Museveni over Kalungu Election Irregularities

Former Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, has cried out to President Yoweri Kaguta…

5 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 675 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4322 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

MP Sebamala Consolidates His Place in Masaka Politics By Retainig Bukoto Central Seat

Bukoto Central Constituency at a Glance Villages: 105 Parishes: 9…

#OutToLunch: Some of the big bets for 2026

By Denis Jjuuko It was just…

Ssemujju’s Defeat and the Dangerous Rewriting of an MP’s Job

By Hope Hellen Apio The reaction…

How Col. Mercy Tukahirwe Turned Tides for Fishermen and Politics

Former Uganda Fisheries Unit Commander, Col.…

Former Minister Ssempijja Cries Out to Museveni over Kalungu Election Irregularities

Former Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, has…