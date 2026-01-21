MP Sebamala Consolidates His Place in Masaka Politics By Retainig Bukoto Central Seat

Bukoto Central Constituency at a Glance

Villages: 105

Parishes: 9

Area Member of Parliament: Hon. Richard Sebamala

In Uganda’s vibrant political landscape, few politicians combine grassroots appeal, parliamentary acumen, and entrepreneurial success like Hon. Richard Sebamala. In a closely watched contest, Sebamala retained his Bukoto Central Constituency seat, defeating opponents including National Unity Platform’s Mr. Ntamu Kalinzi, Mr. Jamil Kivumbi, and NRM’s Godfrey Sseremba.

Sebamala’s victory marks him as the only Democratic Party legislator in Buganda to emerge victorious in the recent elections, signaling his growing influence not only within the Democratic Party (DP) but also across Uganda’s political sphere.

“The fight is never over until the final whistle,” says Sebamala, whose political journey reflects resilience, strategy, and a commitment to service.

Known for youth empowerment, business leadership, and international exposure, Sebamala has emerged as a transformative figure. Through mentorship programs in leadership, business, and sports, he has inspired countless young Ugandans to contribute positively to society. His work in Parliament under Speaker Anita Annet Among has further highlighted his dedication to good governance, inclusivity, and development.

Sebamala’s global exposure, including studies and visits in Turkey, the United States, and London, has allowed him to build strategic networks to strengthen the DP both nationally and internationally. His vision for the party emphasizes unity, transparency, and constitutional reform, aiming to restore its historical relevance while empowering marginalized communities.

A proven strategist, Sebamala first made headlines in 2021 when he unseated long-serving legislator Edward Ssekandi, winning 9,916 votes and establishing himself as a formidable force capable of challenging entrenched political structures.

Beyond politics, Sebamala is an entrepreneur. His ventures, including Tender Bridals, reflect an understanding of sustainable economic development—a quality he brings into political leadership. Through the Sebamala Foundation, he has implemented programs supporting education, health, and sports, and initiatives like the annual Sebamala Cup nurture youth talent and strengthen community cohesion.

“Our focus is on development, youth engagement, and empowering communities,” Sebamala says, highlighting his hands-on approach to leadership.

In Parliament, Sebamala has consistently opposed corruption and monopolistic practices under longstanding political structures. His advocacy for accountability and transparency resonates with voters seeking reform and positions him as a principled and trustworthy leader.

Sebamala’s early life in a humble Catholic family in Masaka District shaped his discipline and resilience. From selling coffee to support his education to earning a degree in Civil Engineering at Kyambogo University, his journey reflects determination, hard work, and vision—qualities that continue to inform his approach to leadership.

Looking ahead, Sebamala’s vision for the Democratic Party centers on unity, development, and empowerment. Through grassroots mobilization, youth engagement, and constitutional reform, he aims to transform the DP into a modern, inclusive, and impactful political force, capable of reclaiming its national relevance.

With his proven record, integrity, and strategic networks, Sebamala stands out as a rising force in Ugandan politics, offering hope for a revitalized Democratic Party and a more inclusive future for the country.