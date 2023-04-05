First son Genera Muhoozi Keinerugaba has had his fortunes rise through the roof with regard to the debate on who could potentially take the reigns of the presidency when General Museveni Yoweri Kaguta, in power since 1986, opts to retire. There have been deafeningvoices, mainly within the ruling party, praying that General Museveni gives way for his son to take charge of a pro young generation leadership beginning 2026.

Once again, France 24, a Paris based, French state-owned International news television network last year ignited a debate on whether or not President Museveni is grooming his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as his successor.

And again, President Museveni, the eloquent revolutionary gave not only a satisfying answer but one that only a leader of his exceptional Calibre can give to this kind of media interview that is synonymous with intention to cause political panic among Ugandans by assumingly putting the president in a corner. Even when history has served us time and again that the incomparable Museveni can’t fit in a corner. He always confidently walks out of one.

“They are not serious, why should I groom my son. The people of Uganda are there and they will select whom they want,” President Museveni replied to the French media question during the recent interview.

His reply solidifying the role and freedom of the people of Uganda in democratically choosing their leader.

In what started as a hate speech by some selfish political leaders in Uganda, it soon widely spread in contrast to what said political leaders ignorantly didn’t foresee. Popular and openly welcomed by Ugandans making Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba a more prominent prospect in the future leadership of Uganda.

Just two weeks ago, a celebrated media legend and journalist , Andrew Mwenda donned a white T-shirt with the photo of Gen Kainerugaba fully dressed in his SFC military outfit bearing very interesting straight forward two words “THE LEADER.”

Days after, the same Mwenda, on social media, fondly reminisced about the “good old days” and loudly expressed how he wants to organize a conference between the senior military leader with Uganda’s popstar turned politician Bobi Wine to forwardly forge future leadership of Uganda.

“⁦As the Old Man of the Clan, I want to organize another conference like this where we can discuss the 2026 election and how to move this country forward! Do u read me??” He posted on his official Twitter handle.

For several years, the popularity of Gen Kainerugaba as mostly referred to by his peers has been increasingly eminent among locals, religious and Cultural leaders, politicians, business and sports fraternities and even the military.

Which poses the question,what could be the secret to his fast growing prominence in the country? To rise through all quintessences in all fields.

Whereas some people only know Gen Kainerugaba as a senior military officer, the Commander Land Forces is deeply rooted into sports development across the country. He is actually more prominent among sports personalities within the country due to his vigorous commitment and involvement in supporting the sector. Recently he made international news headlines when he donated about Ugx 180M to bail out Silverbacks Basketball team who where stuck in Rwanda with huge unpaid Hotel bills. Within the army, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is accredited for directly initiating and supporting the sports department prominently. He also started the Muhoozi Cup tournament where youth participate in both football & netball activities. His involvement in the sports sector highlights sports as an integral part of social development especially for the youth.

General Kainerugaba is a known peace advocate accruing to his military training and genuine love for the the people of Uganda. It is this love and passion for the well-being of the wanainchi that has led him to single handedly buttress our performing Arts sector including music, movies and entertainment clusters in general. In fact, we have since established that Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the reason why several musicians including Jose Chameleon, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine etc became prominent and successful in the music industry including promoters like Balaam among others. This created strong attachment with the youth and entertainment lovers. A number of the youth earn their livelihood from the entertainment industry.

As a security specialist, Gen Kainerugaba is known for directly protecting and offering maximum security to various business installations owned by both Ugandans and other nationals, a move that brewed his popularity among business moguls across the country.

[

Other sources have also identified Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as a person with clear political generosity to many leaders within the country, in fact several political leaders are successful because of his continued guidance and love for the leadership of the country. He is also fondly considered as a political mentor due to his tolerance and accommodation of various divergent views.

It’s also on record that Gen Kainerugaba during his over 27 years tenure in the Army, worked towards the restoration of security sanity in various parts of the country including Teso, Lango,Acholi, West Nile, South Western Uganda and Central region.

Around 2003, Muhoozi Kainerugaba as then Commander of the deadly Motorized Infantry battalion spent over four months in the jungles of Teso fighting LRA day and night, and as a result, the rebels were successfully defeated and flashed out of the region.This created peace and saved lives of numerous Ugandans like Otim Allan who is now living in Gulu whose mother was saved from being killed by LRA rebels who had just killed her husband .The young man to this day vows to support the selfless general to whom he constantly refers to as his life saver.A life saver only fit to be the next president.

As if this wasn’t enough, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba followed LRA rebels up to DRC from around 2008 until 2010 during Operation Lightening Thunder as it had become very clear that the rebels were not interested in the Juba peace talks in 2007.

He is known for his famous quote ”

Patriotism drives me to serve my country .” and as a senior military officer, Gen MK is often referred to as a true definition of PATRIOTISM. And the greatest gift one can give to one’s country is to serve and love one’s country.

Who is Gen Muhoozi Kaneirugaba?

Born on April 24th 1974, Gen Kaneirugaba is now 47 years old and he is the Senior Presidential Advisor for Security Operations and commander of the land forces in the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF). He previously served as the Commander of the Special Forces Command .

His love for peace and security dates back in 1994 when Gen Kainerugaba as a young man undertook a successful cadreship development course and soon after completion, he rallied hundreds of youths and his peers to join security forces and serve their nation Uganda.

In 1999, Gen Kainerugaba joined the Army where he undertook numerous military training courses including the officer cadet course at Royal military Academy Sandhurst in UK, Company Commander / Batallion Commanders Course at Egyptian Military Academy in Egypt , Armoured Warfare course at Armoured Warfare Training School Kalaama in Uganda, Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth Kansas in USA , Airborne School in Fort Benning, Georgia in USA, and Executive National Security Course at the South African National Defence College in South Africa .

Gen MK went to Kampala Parents School for Primary, King’s College BUDDO SS and St. Mary’s College Kisubi for Secondary education and Nottingham University in UK where he graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science .

After supervising in 2006 the training & organization of 1st Commando battalion in 2006 , General Kainerugaba was immediately deployed in Bundibugyo by the Commander In Chief, President Museveni to tackle and combat ADF groups that had ravaged the area but were soon defeated and flashed into DRC in 2007.

Therefore it’s not a surprise to witness hundreds of youths including those on social media rallying support for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba day by day owing to his great programs as he also encourages other leaders like RDCs, MPs , Ministers, Army officers to remain patriotic to Uganda since it’s the only home we have. General Kainerugaba, the general whose humility surpasses many even when his popularity surges and soars.The one who proves time and again that Uganda’s peace is not one to be compromised as he takes immense steps to achieve that that is deemed unachievable.