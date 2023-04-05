The cement factories Mable transport system in Eastern Uganda is turning to be a death trap despite staged deployment of Traffic Police along Namunsi-Sironko-Moroto road.

In a span of two (2) weeks, two serious accidents have occurred involving SUBTERRA Company’s Motor Vehicle Registration No. UAZ 830T and UAY 037U where a tractor driver and passenger died while six (6) others seriously injured. In the other the truck driver himself got killed in reckless driving along Mbale-Tororo road.

On the 18th February 2023, the SUBTERRA Company driver who has since disappeared rammed into a tractor waiting on the road side at Nalugugu Corner trading Centre without any signs of trying to brake or show other road users care killing David Masaba (RIP) and Milton Wabwile (RIP) on the spot.

Whereas police have admitted that the Mable transportation trucks for the cement companies area ticking bomb with the recent events having instilled fear into other road users, there appears to be no concrete action being taken to forestall other future accidents. The traffic Police officers themselves seem bent on extortion other than professionally doing their work.

Not surprisingly, this company has no intention of compensating the legal and benefiting representatives of the accident victims. According to the company manager, Mr. Abdi Birik Hassan, SUBTERRA can only provide for burial expenses despite relatives of victims holding the company vicariously liable for the negligent and careless acts of the drivers who are killing people in the course of their employment.

The Widow of the late Wabile Militon (RIP) has since been tossed by both the Company manager and a lady traffic police officer at Sironko who seems hurt that the widow approached the company without involving her yet the district traffic Officer ASP Godwin Oyesigye had given her all the assistance necessary meet the company Management to seek compensation for the income deprived with the loss of her husband. For those who do not know, the late Milton left behind a 1 day old child with seven others who still needed his support to live a descent life. According to this lady traffic officer, all the victims where compensated and additional statements where made.

However, from the records I have seen, individuals who claimed to have received compensation are not legally recognized to do so. And neither was the amount stated.

At this level, other road users are fearful; could have these trucks always surpass their service time by thousands of hours? Is it the incompetent drivers? Or could there be a problem with these Mable trucks? Could this female traffic police officer be having a hand in falsifying compensation?

Clause 70 of the Traffic and road Safety Act 1989 allows the minister working with consultation with the National Bureau of Standards to prescribe conditions of vehicles that can be imported in the country. It also calls for all vehicles to undergo inspection. Secondly, the Succession Act of Uganda provides widows and widowers as heirs apparent in the handling of the matters of their spouses in the event of death.

I request the authorities to compel the transport company to address its self with this law while handling compensation of victims in their mess, compensate the accident victims to the full and not rely on underhand methods to silence them.

I also call upon the authorities to carry out an audit in SUBTERRA Company’s operations to determine the level of compliance both for the trucks and the drivers.

Mr. Bwayo Geoffrey is a key opinion leader in the Elgon Zone

