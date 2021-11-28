There are many ways to lose weight. Here’s one of them.

Carrots

Carrots are packed with nutrients that contain phytochemicals benefitial for health.

They are also excellent sources of carotenoids, fibre and vitamins, and are also rich in minerals and antioxidants.

As much as they are packed with nutrients, carrots are low in calories and carbs.

Carrots juice ingredients is a source of higher anti inflammatory, digestive and nutritional effects.

Cucumber

This juice features cucumber which aids digestion and weight loss.

Cinnamomum and ginger

These reduce inflammation and support the treatment of arthritis.

Lemons and oranges are also important ingredients for this smoothie

This smoothie can help you reduce 5-12 lbs within a period of 1 week.

Drink regularly for fast results

Enjoy your journey to a healthy living.