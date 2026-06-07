Kanungu Boils Over as Residents Protest Delayed Road Projects, Demand Fulfillment of Museveni’s Longstanding Promises

Kanungu District was thrown into turmoil yesterday after hundreds of residents took to the streets demanding the immediate commencement of the long-delayed Hamurwa–Kerere–Kanungu (47 km) and Kanyantorogo–Butogota–Ruhija (32 km) road projects.

The demonstrations, marked by chants, placards, and blocked roads, reflected growing frustration over what locals describe as a “decade-long promise” by President Yoweri Museveni that has yet to be fulfilled.

The two road projects, first highlighted in government plans nearly a decade ago, were again reaffirmed by President Museveni during the 2025 campaign season. He assured residents that the roads—key to tourism and trade—would be upgraded under a partnership with China Henan International Cooperation (CHICO). The firm had previously completed major works such as the Rukungiri–Kanungu road and expressed readiness to take on the new projects. However, despite repeated assurances, no visible progress has been registered on the ground.

Residents say the poor state of the roads has severely constrained economic activity in the region. Traders cite high transport costs and frequent vehicle breakdowns, while tourism operators argue that access to Bwindi and Mgahinga National Parks—global destinations for mountain gorilla trekking—has been significantly affected.

“We are losing millions in potential revenue because tourists cannot reach us easily,” said a hotel operator in Butogota. “The President promised, but promises alone cannot fill potholes.”

Local leaders have also voiced concern over the prolonged delay.

Kanungu District LCV Chairperson Francis Byamukama said the continued postponement of the project—first promised by President Museveni as far back as 2001—risks deepening public frustration. He urged government to honor its commitments, noting that the recent symbolic renaming of the road to Garuga Road had heightened expectations among residents.

“Renaming without action is empty symbolism,” Byamukama said in an exclusive telephone interview. “Our people deserve more than words—they deserve roads. We have lost lives due to that road, and every now and then officials from Kampala come with promises that end up as empty pledges.”

The Ministry of Finance and the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) have previously cited debt constraints and fiscal limitations as key reasons for the delay. Uganda’s public debt, currently above 53% of GDP, has forced government to slow down on new infrastructure borrowing.

While CHICO has reportedly proposed flexible financing arrangements, including deferred payment options, Treasury approval is still pending. Analysts warn that continued delays could undermine Uganda’s tourism recovery and regional trade connectivity, particularly with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Yesterday’s protests underscored growing impatience among citizens who feel sidelined by national development priorities. Demonstrators blocked sections of the Kanungu–Kerere route, chanting slogans such as “Museveni, fulfill your word” and “Roads before politics.”

Police maintained a heavy presence but largely allowed the protests to proceed peacefully, reflecting the sensitivity of the matter.

The government now faces renewed pressure to act decisively and restore public trust. For Kanungu residents, the road is not merely infrastructure—it is a lifeline connecting communities to markets, health services, schools, and the tourism economy.

As one protester put it: “We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for dignity. A road is dignity.”

The unrest in Kanungu sends a clear message: patience is wearing thin, and unless tangible action follows, a decade-long promise risks becoming a defining symbol of public frustration.