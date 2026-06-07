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Opposition MP Betty Nambooze Praises Gen David Muhoozi’s Humility in Rare Tribute

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Former Internal affairs minister Gen David Muhoozi

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

KAMPALA, Uganda — Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Bakireke Nambooze has paid an uncommon tribute to former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. David Muhoozi, describing him as a model of humility, professionalism, and composure—qualities she believes are increasingly rare in public leadership.

Speaking in a recent YouTube discussion on leadership, work ethics, and professional conduct, the outspoken opposition legislator said she was deeply impressed by Gen. Muhoozi’s demeanour during his interactions at Parliament.

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Nambooze, who has frequently criticised government policies and officials, said the former Minister of State for Internal Affairs stood out because of his calm and respectful approach to public service.

“There is a man called David Muhoozi. You find him calm and humble at Parliament and you wonder,” she remarked.

She added that the General’s humility is “on another level” and said his character offers an important lesson for both leaders and young Ugandans.

Nambooze also praised the Banyankore community for what she described as a culture of humility and respect.

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“I admire something about the Banyankore, and our children need to emulate them,” she said.

Her remarks have been interpreted by many as recognition of the values of discipline, composure, and courtesy often associated with the community from which Gen. Muhoozi hails.

The comments add to a growing list of cross-party acknowledgements of the retired army commander. Recently, former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda also commended Gen. Muhoozi, describing him as a leader with “rare intelligence, grace, and work ethic,” and calling him an exemplary soldier and public servant.

Gen. David Muhoozi served as Chief of Defence Forces before later joining Cabinet as Minister of State for Internal Affairs. Throughout his military and public service career, he earned a reputation as a disciplined officer who maintained a relatively low public profile compared to many senior government officials.

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Political observers note that public compliments exchanged across Uganda’s political divide remain uncommon, making Nambooze’s remarks particularly noteworthy. Her comments have since sparked discussion on social media about the importance of personal character and professionalism in leadership, regardless of political affiliation.

While supporters of the ruling NRM have welcomed the praise as recognition of Gen. Muhoozi’s integrity and leadership style, some opposition supporters have viewed Nambooze’s comments as a mature acknowledgement that individual merit can transcend partisan differences.

During the discussion, Nambooze stressed that humility, calmness, and professionalism are qualities every public servant should strive to cultivate. She cited Gen. Muhoozi as an example of how respectful conduct can earn admiration even from political opponents.

Watchdog Uganda reached out to Gen. Muhoozi’s office for comment but had not received a response by press time. The retired General has generally maintained a reserved approach to public commentary, particularly regarding personal accolades.

The remarks come at a time when public debate in Uganda is increasingly focused on leadership, integrity, and national cohesion. As political activity gathers momentum ahead of future electoral contests, moments of bipartisan appreciation such as Nambooze’s serve as a reminder that respect for personal virtues can, at times, rise above political differences.


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