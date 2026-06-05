DR. OPUL JOSEPH: Is MoES Sowing CBET on rocky, thorny or Fertile Soils of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) ?

Warm greetings and prolonged congratulations Hon Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni Minister of Education and Sports (MoES) for reappointment as well as, State Ministers: Hon. Dr. John C. Muyingo (Higher Education), Hon. Phyllis Chemutai(Primary) and Hon. Peter Ogwang (Sports)best wishes in your new leadership period 2026-2031 and best wishes from Gulu University, Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL), OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA), Rotary Clubs of Uganda and Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS).

Distinguished leadership of MoES, Uganda, citizens, development partners and global community, this letter comes as both a mirror and a lamp a mirror to reflect the realities confronting CBET, and a lamp to illuminate the path toward meaningful transformation. Uganda stands at a defining moment where education must cease being a conveyor belt of certificates and instead become a furnace of competence, innovation, enterprise, and national productivity. Yet the painful question remains: Is MoES sowing CBET on fertile soil prepared for harvest, or on rocky and thorny grounds where reforms suffocate before maturity? As the African proverb says, “A seed does not grow faster by pulling its leaves.” Reform without preparation is merely institutional cosmetics.

Piping on CBC since its introduction in lower secondary schools, feedback from visits to several secondary schools across the country shows many commendable outcomes of the CBC. Students are developing impressive, practical projects, including small businesses such as producing organic herbicides from local plant materials, establishing kitchen gardens, creating school-based science kits, developing malaria diagnostic aids, making soap, producing reusable menstrual kits, painting murals, and designing maps for local area mapping, among others.However, while the curriculum language has changed, the ecosystem of incentives remains stubbornly intact. Schools are still ranked by the alphabet harvest A’s and B’s stacked like trophies on a national scoreboard. “Top schools” are those with glittering aggregates, not necessarily those with glittering innovations.

The newspapers headlines after UCE results do not read:“School X Launches 1000 Student Startups”,“School Y Designs Low-Cost Irrigation System” and “School Z Creates 700 Community Jobs”. Instead, they trumpet: “School X Scoops 50 A’s, in such a climate, teachers teach to the test, students memorize to survive, and administrators chase distinctions as though competence were an extracurricular activity.Will HEIs not fall in the trap that Secondary schools have experienced? “Is MoES Sowing CBET on rocky, thorny or Fertile Soils of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)?”. The Holy Bible in Matthew 13:7 teaches that some seeds fell among thorns and were choked, while others fell on fertile ground and multiplied abundantly. Similarly, the Holy Qur’an in Surah Al-Baqarah (2:261) says: “The example of those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah is like a seed of grain which grows seven ears; in every ear is a hundred grains.” Educational reform functions the same way: when planted in fertile systems, it multiplies innovation, jobs, enterprises, and prosperity. But when planted in neglected institutions, it becomes “an engine without fuel” powerful in theory yet motionless in practice.

A critical national concern lies in the absence of comprehensive baseline data from Primary schools to HEIs, evaluative monitoring and tracer studies across Uganda’s. Before implementing CBET, government should have rigorously established how many students entering these institutions already possess entrepreneurial exposure, innovation skills, family businesses, digital competencies, or startup ambitions or those without. Without such data, policy implementation risks becoming “navigation without a compass.” Uganda must know whether students are entering institutions as passive learners or as potential innovators whose talents simply require nurturing.

The global top universities provide profound benchmarks regarding enterprise creation, innovation ecosystems, entrepreneurship acceleration, GDP contribution, and poverty reduction. At Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), studies show that alumni-founded companies generate approximately US$1.9 trillion annually and employ over 4.6 million people globally, effectively creating an economy larger than many nations.

Stanford University alumni have established over 39,000 active companies generating nearly US$2.7 trillion annually and supporting over 5.4 million jobs worldwide, while the university’s ecosystem birthed giants like Google, Cisco, and Hewlett-Packard. Harvard University and University of Cambridge cultivate entrepreneurship through startup incubators, venture capital networks, and commercialization programs. Imperial College London has produced hundreds of startups contributing billions to the UK economy, while University of Oxford supports innovation clusters that generate thousands of jobs through Oxford Science Enterprises. ETH Zurich has transformed Switzerland into a global innovation powerhouse through deep-tech entrepreneurship. National University of Singapore (NUS) operates one of Asia’s strongest entrepreneurial ecosystems through innovation accelerators and startup grants. University College London (UCL) and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) similarly emphasize commercialization of research, student enterprise incubation, and business acceleration. These universities do not merely admit students; they transform learners into “economic multipliers,” innovation architects, and job creators.

One striking reality from these universities is that many students enter with entrepreneurial exposure, innovative mindsets, or startup aspirations, and the institutions further amplify those capabilities through mentorship, incubation hubs, venture capital linkages, business accelerators, innovation labs, and research commercialization. Their campuses function not as “academic parking lots” but as “innovation ecosystems.” Uganda must therefore ask itself whether its tertiary institutions are cultivating entrepreneurial mindsets or merely distributing academic transcripts.

Uganda’s unemployment challenge cannot be solved through theoretical education alone. Every year, thousands of graduates leave HEIs carrying certificates like “passports without destinations.” Yet the modern global economy rewards problem-solvers, innovators, and creators. As the proverb says, “The child who learns to sharpen a knife will never fear hunger.” CBET must therefore become a national productivity revolution rather than merely another curriculum adjustment. Do HEIs have signed contracts with any one or organizations to employ their unemployed ill equipped graduates? And why must they manufacture un employment?

The implementation gap remains alarming. CBET is not linked to production for economy, lecturer mindset: Many lecturers/teachers were trained under knowledge-based systems, limited industry experience, limited private sector lense focus ,not grounded in innovative entrepreneurship, Resistance to change, inadequate modern workshops, incubation centers, digital infrastructure, reliable internet, innovation hubs, and practical training facilities. Attempting to implement CBET under such conditions resembles “planting rice in the desert and expecting a harvest.” Without institutional readiness, the reform risks becoming another beautifully written policy trapped in bureaucratic shelves.

Technology integration is no longer optional. The world’s leading universities dominate because they have embraced artificial intelligence, smart classrooms, robotics, virtual laboratories, innovation databases, and digital entrepreneurship ecosystems. Yet many Ugandan institutions still struggle with unstable electricity and weak internet. Attempting twenty-first-century competence education using outdated systems is like “sending warriors into battle armed with wooden spears against machines.”

Industry-academia collaboration remains another missing bridge. At MIT, Stanford, Oxford, and NUS, industries actively shape curricula, finance research, absorb innovations, and mentor startups. In Uganda, however, many institutions remain disconnected from labor market realities. Internship systems are weak, innovation commercialization is limited, and startup ecosystems remain fragile. The Qur’an in Surah Ar-Ra’d (13:11) reminds us: “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is within themselves.” Uganda must intentionally build stronger bridges between classrooms and industries.

Alignment with NDP IV, Revenue Imperatives and Uganda’s Tenfold Growth Strategy

The National Planning Authority, under the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV), emphasizes industrialization, private sector growth, job creation, and enhanced domestic revenue mobilization. The plan seeks to raise household incomes and expand Uganda’s tax base. Similarly, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Revenue Enhancement Strategy underscores broadening the tax base, formalizing enterprises, and nurturing compliant, productive economic actors.

Uganda’s Tenfold Growth Strategy is an ambitious national development blueprint designed to expand the country’s economy from approximately US$50 billion (in 2023/24) to US$500 billion by 2040. Aiming for a tenfold increase in 15 years, the strategy focuses on rapid, sustainable development through four key sectors (ATMS): Agro-industrialization, Tourism development, Mineral-based development (including oil and gas), and Science, Technology & Innovation, including ICT.

Here lies the policy irony: If CBET truly produces entrepreneurial, innovation-driven graduates, it should be feeding directly into: NDP IV’s targets on industrial growth and employment, URA’s goals on revenue expansion, Uganda’s Tenfold Growth Strategy, Uganda’s MSME development strategies and National science, technology, and innovation frameworks. But if secondary schools remain examination factories, then CBC becomes a decorative annex to NDP IV rather than its engine room. Education must not merely produce job seekers it must produce taxpayers, employers, inventors, exporters. Otherwise, we are educating for applause, not productivity.

Four Strategic Recommendations for Producing Globally Competitive Graduates in Uganda’s Higher Education Institutions

The experience of leading universities such as Stanford University, Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology demonstrates that world-class graduates are not produced by academic excellence alone, but by strong innovation ecosystems, deep industry linkages, entrepreneurial cultures, research commercialization, and sustained investment in talent development. These institutions have played pivotal roles in transforming regional and national economies by producing innovators, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and globally competitive human capital. Ugandas HEIs can draw lessons from these models while adapting them to local realities through the following recommendations:

Establish a National Graduate Competitiveness and Innovation Assessment Framework

Government and HEIs should conduct mandatory nationwide baseline and periodic assessments of all continuing and newly enrolled students to determine entrepreneurial exposure, innovation potential, digital competencies, business ownership backgrounds, leadership capabilities, and future-readiness skills before and during CBET implementation. Similar to how leading global universities identify and nurture talent early, assessment results should be used to design personalized innovation pathways, entrepreneurship programs, and talent acceleration initiatives. This would enable HEIs to systematically develop graduates with the competencies required to compete in the global economy.

5-10 years Strategic plans of HEIs should Catalyze Innovation, Startups, Acceleration, and Commercialization Hubs

The 5-10 year strategic plans of all HEIs should prioritize transforming their institutions into centers of innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialization alongside their traditional teaching and research functions. This transformation should be supported through the establishment of innovation and enterprise incubation centers, modern laboratories, workshops, digital infrastructure, makerspaces, and technology transfer units that enable students and researchers to develop, test, and commercialize innovative ideas. Drawing lessons from the success of Stanford University and its role in fostering the innovation ecosystem of Silicon Valley, Ugandan universities should integrate innovation, product development, entrepreneurship, startup creation, and commercialization into all academic programs. This approach will equip graduates with practical skills and hands-on experience to solve real-world challenges, create jobs and enterprises, generate economic value, and contribute meaningfully to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation and global competitiveness.

Build a Robust University-Industry-Investment Ecosystem

Government should institutionalize strong partnerships between HEIs, industry, financial institutions, technology firms, investors, and development partners. The economic influence of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University has largely been driven by their close collaboration with industry, research organizations, venture capital firms, and global innovation networks. Uganda should establish student startup funds, venture financing mechanisms, innovation challenge grants, industrial innovation fellowships, and mandatory entrepreneurship mentorship programs to create a continuous pipeline from education to enterprise creation, employment generation, and economic transformation.

MoES should Reshape NCHE’s Role as the National Coordinator of Innovation and Graduate Enterprise Development

MoES should re-mandate NCHE to coordinate and mainstream innovation, entrepreneurship, research commercialization, and graduate enterprise development across all HEIs in Uganda. As the national regulator and quality assurance body for higher education, NCHE should develop and enforce standards requiring HEIs to establish innovation and incubation centers, strengthen university–industry partnerships, promote intellectual property development and commercialization, and integrate robust entrepreneurship and innovation competencies into all academic programmes. NCHE should also coordinate national graduate enterprise support initiatives, facilitate access to startup financing and mentorship networks, monitor innovation and commercialization outcomes across institutions, and champion the establishment of university innovation parks and technology transfer platforms. By providing strategic leadership and oversight, NCHE can drive the creation of a nationally coordinated innovation ecosystem that transforms Ugandan graduates into globally competitive innovators, entrepreneurs, and job creators capable of contributing to sustainable economic transformation.

Strategic Rationale

The global influence of institutions such as Stanford University, Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology stems not only from academic prestige but from their ability to create ecosystems that transform knowledge into innovation, innovation into enterprises, and enterprises into national economic growth. By adopting similar ecosystem-based approaches through CBET, Uganda’s HEIs can move beyond producing graduates who seek jobs to producing innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry leaders who create jobs, build globally competitive enterprises, and drive Uganda’s transition to a knowledge-based and innovation-led economy.

Conclusion

The central question therefore remains: Is MoES sowing CBET on rocky, thorny, or fertile soils within Uganda’s HEIs? The answer will ultimately be determined not by policy declarations, but by the strength of implementation, institutional readiness, innovation ecosystems, industry partnerships, and sustained investment in human capital. Globally, nations that have successfully transformed their economies through higher education have cultivated fertile environments where competence, innovation, entrepreneurship, and research thrive together. If Uganda embraces these models and implements CBET within a coordinated ecosystem of government, HEIs, industry, and development partners, it will produce globally competitive graduates capable of driving industrialization, job creation, and sustainable economic growth. The seeds of transformation have been planted; the challenge before MoES and all stakeholders is to ensure they grow in fertile soil and yield a harvest that positions Uganda as a leading knowledge and innovation economy in Africa and beyond.

Dr. OPUL JOSEPH, PhD

Lecturer, Gulu University

Founder, Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL)

CEO, OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA)

President , Rotary Club of Soroti Central

Life Member, Uganda Red Cross Society