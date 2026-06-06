NSPC passes-out 1,614 patriots at Kawempe Muslim S.S

KAMPALA – A total of 1,614 students of Kawempe Muslim Secondary School have successfully completed a patriotism training conducted by the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), with leaders urging the patriots to be disciplined and responsible citizens committed to Uganda’s development.

Speaking during the pass-out ceremony today, the NSPC Commissioner, Ms. Hellen Seku challenged the students to put into practice the knowledge, values, and skills acquired during the training. She emphasized that academic excellence and success in life require hard work, discipline, and ideological clarity.

Commissioner Seku encouraged learners to embrace the principle of “Better Education, Less Labor (BELL)”, noting that worthwhile achievements are earned through commitment, diligence, and determination.

“The future belongs to those who are disciplined, hardworking, and focused. Use the knowledge gained through this training to overcome challenges and contribute positively to society,” she said.

Ms. Seku urged young people to take advantage of government programs aimed at empowering youth economically, stressing that the current era demands productivity, innovation, and participation in income-generating activities.

She reminded students that patriotism is a constitutional obligation of every Ugandan and tasked them to remain loyal to their country, make sacrifices for national development, and contribute to Uganda’s progress.

The commissioner also encouraged learners to be God-fearing, saying that the fear of God is the foundation of wisdom and good character. She noted that patriotic citizens reject corruption, uphold integrity, and serve their country with honesty and discipline.

To female students, Ms. Seku encouraged them to respect themselves, remain focused on their education, and pursue excellence in all fields, including science-related subjects.

“Women are increasingly taking leadership positions in education, government, and other sectors. Girls should believe in themselves and know that they can achieve anything through hard work and dedication,” she said.

She further advised learners to avoid early sexual relationships, warning that they can result in HIV infection, unwanted pregnancies, and other challenges that may interrupt their education and future aspirations.

The commissioner also challenged students to reject corruption in all its forms, including examination malpractice, bribery, dishonesty, and other unethical practices.

“Corruption remains one of the biggest obstacles to national development. Integrity must begin with each individual if Uganda is to become prosperous and transformed,” she said.

Ms. Seku further encouraged young people to utilize opportunities available within Uganda by investing their skills and talents locally rather than seeking opportunities abroad.

Meanwhile, Kawempe Muslim Secondary School Head Teacher, Ms. Zulaika Kibirige, pledged that the school will continue promoting the values instilled through patriotism training.

She said the institution would foster discipline, integrity, respect for the Constitution, national symbols, and public institutions while promoting unity, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, community service, and responsible citizenship.

“We commit ourselves to nurturing future leaders who place Uganda’s interests above personal gain and who contribute positively to national development,” Ms. Kibirige said.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Senior five student, Matovu Sharifah highlighted the benefits of the patriotism program, describing the principle as a commitment demonstrated through action, discipline, and hard work.

She said the training had equipped students with skills in discipline, time management, self-defense, teamwork, cooperation, and positive lifestyle choices.

“Through self-awareness sessions, students have developed mental strength and resilience, helping them overcome challenges and prevent mental health problems such as depression,” Sharifah said.

She added that the program had strengthened leadership skills among learners, citing student leader Lukwago Amira, who served as chief commander during the parade, as an example of the leadership nurtured through the training.

The ceremony was also attended by patriotic artist Alien Skin, who urged students to stay away from drugs and focus on achieving their dreams.

“Dear students, I want to advise you to stay away from drugs. Where I may have fallen short, I encourage young artists to continue pursuing their dreams and charting their own path,” he said.

The colorful ceremony featured drills, parades, and demonstrations by the patriots, showcasing the discipline, confidence, and leadership skills acquired during the patriotism training program.

The pass-out marked another milestone in the government’s efforts to instill patriotism, national consciousness, and responsible citizenship among Uganda’s young people.