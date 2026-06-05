President Museveni launches construction works for Kidepo International Airport 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today launched construction works for Kidepo International Airport in Karenga District, in a move intended to boost tourism, trade and investment in Karamoja sub-region.

Kidepo International Airport construction is funded by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and it’s estimated to cost over USD 72 million with major facilities including a 3.6 kilometer runway, 7408 square meter passenger terminal, 74200 square meter cargo terminal, among other expansive aviation facilities.

During the launch, President Museveni revealed to residents of Karenga and the entire Karamoja subregion the opportunities for hosting an international airport in the area and expounded on tourism potential and viability of Kidepo Valley National Game Park that has so far attracted direct investment for infrastructure like the international airport with span benefits to yet other untapped sectors in the area.

“Now, Kidepo, which you wanted to destroy with goats, sheep and donkeys, is now bringing you this investment here,an airport like Entebbe Airport,” he said.

President Museveni also commended communities in Karenga District-near Kidepo National Park for volunteering to offer land to host the International Airport project and he assured them of immense developments and returns from the project through tourism and wildlife conservation, trade, among other opportunities.

On the other hand, he tasked the people of Karamoja to broaden their scope of commercial enterprise selection in the four viable sectors mapped out by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

Citing the global tourism sector performance currently rated at 11.6 trillion USD under the services sector, commercial agriculture, Manufacturing and ICT, President Museveni noted that the scope of options for investment is wide enough to allow people change from their traditional and subsistence activities that have stunted their incomes.

He further affirmed the government’s resolve to protect such profitable sectors like tourism and advised people residing near Kidepo National Park to adhere to the government’s strategic guidance for tourism conservation.

“Please let’s know what is good for our country Uganda. Services are very important in modern economies,” President Museveni stated.

Furthermore, President Museveni tipped global investors on the growing investment options in Africa and Uganda in particular including a widening market for products.

He commended Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for opting to invest in Uganda and assured them of returns on their investments with ready market.

H.E Abdallah Mohamad Sultan Alowais, the Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry disclosed the scope of the project that currently employs 1,620 Ugandans which is planned to be implemented through three consistent phases.

He commended residents of Karenga district for welcoming and supporting the project.

Leaders from Karamoja sub region reported to President Museveni the growing investment trends in the area following the restoration of peace and stability through the disarmament process of cattle rustlers.

The minister for Karamoja Affairs – designate, Dr. John Baptist Lokii mentioned cement factories, marble factories, mines and Kidepo International Airport, among others, as some of the investments already set in Karamoja and highlighted the sub region as an attractive investment destination.

Ms. Olive Birungi Lumonya, the Deputy Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority outlined regulatory assessments conducted on the Kidepo International Airport project.