Uganda Ebola-Free for Now, But Porous Borders Keep Health Authorities on High Alert

Uganda Remains Ebola-Free, But Border Risks Persist, Health Ministry Warns

Kampala, Uganda – The Ministry of Health has assured Ugandans that the country currently has no active Ebola cases, offering a welcome update amid ongoing concerns about disease outbreaks in the region.

Speaking in a video clip that has been widely shared on social media, Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine said Uganda’s surveillance and response systems remain effective and that the country is, for now, free of Ebola infections.

“As I talk right now, we don’t have Ebola in the country,” Dr. Atwine stated.

She revealed that the individual who had been under medical care and observation has since tested negative for the virus and is recovering well. According to Dr. Atwine, the patient is expected to be discharged once medical personnel are satisfied that they have regained sufficient strength.

The announcement comes as a relief to many Ugandans, given the country’s history of battling Ebola outbreaks and its proximity to neighboring countries that have occasionally reported cases of the deadly viral disease.

However, health authorities have cautioned against complacency. Dr. Atwine noted that Uganda continues to face significant risks due to its porous borders and the high volume of informal cross-border movement, which can complicate disease surveillance and containment efforts.

She stressed the importance of maintaining robust monitoring systems at border points and ensuring communities remain vigilant in reporting suspected cases.

Health experts have long warned that while Uganda has developed one of the region’s strongest outbreak response mechanisms, the threat of disease importation remains a constant challenge due to regional mobility and trade.

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to continue observing recommended health practices, including proper hygiene, prompt reporting of unusual symptoms, and cooperation with health authorities whenever disease surveillance activities are conducted.

The latest update underscores both the progress Uganda has made in strengthening its public health response and the need for continued investment in disease prevention, border health security, and regional cooperation.

For now, the country remains Ebola-free, but health officials insist that vigilance remains the best defense against future outbreaks.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments and providing updates on public health and disease surveillance across the country.