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Arsenal Supporters Under Kalz Club Celebrate Premier League Triumph, Unveil Community Development Vision

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa

Arsenal Supporters Under Kalz Club Celebrate Premier League Season with Community Vision

Arsenal supporters under the Kalz Club in Kirinya came together over the weekend for a lively end-of-season party to celebrate Premier League champion 2025-2026.

The gathering, filled with music, camaraderie, and football passion, brought fans together to reflect on the season and strengthen their bond as a supporters’ community of Arsenal FC.

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The organisers used the occasion not only for celebration but also to announce a shift in focus beyond social gatherings. The club leadership revealed plans to expand activities into community engagement initiatives starting next season.

Among the proposed activities is a charity run aimed at raising funds to support development projects within the Kirinya community, reinforcing the club’s role as a unifying and impactful local fan base.

The Club Chairman, Dr. Gerald Werike, thanked the supporters for their continued resilience and loyalty throughout the season, noting their unwavering passion even during challenging matches. He also extended appreciation to rival supporters’ groups for “always giving Arsenal fans a tough time,” highlighting the friendly competition that keeps football culture vibrant.

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The Kalz Club leadership emphasized that the future is about more than football celebrations, but also about creating meaningful impact in Kirinya through sustained community involvement and collective action.


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ByMike Ssegawa
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Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
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