LG PS Kumumanya Declares War on Corruption in Local Government Recruitment, Says Public Jobs Are “Free Service”

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA, UGANDA — The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government, Ben Kumumanya, has issued a stern warning against corruption in public recruitment, emphasizing that government jobs must never be obtained through bribery, favoritism, or influence peddling.

In a directive addressed to District Service Commissions, City Service Commissions, Resident City Commissioners, Chief Administrative Officers, and Town Clerks, Kumumanya reaffirmed government’s commitment to transparency, merit-based recruitment, and accountability in the public service.

“Recruitment into the District Service Commission is a free service. Giving gifts, money, promises or any other inducement to influence recruitment decisions is illegal,” Kumumanya stated.

The directive comes amid growing concerns over alleged bribery, extortion, and irregular recruitment practices in several local governments. The Ministry has instructed accounting officers to ensure full compliance with the reforms by August 2026.

Kumumanya warned that corruption in recruitment not only undermines public trust but also denies qualified Ugandans fair access to public service opportunities.

As part of the reforms, he outlined strict administrative measures aimed at eliminating malpractice in recruitment processes.

He directed that district chairpersons and city mayors should initiate disciplinary action, including removal of District and City Service Commission members found culpable of misconduct. Technical officers implicated in malpractice are to be sanctioned under the Public Service Standing Orders and related regulations.

He further instructed that all recruitment processes must be accompanied by monthly reports submitted to relevant government oversight institutions to enhance monitoring and accountability.

“All job advertisements issued by District and City Service Commissions must include a clear anti-corruption statement indicating that recruitment is free of charge and that any attempt to solicit bribes is illegal,” he directed.

Kumumanya also ordered that any officer found demanding or receiving bribes should be reported immediately to the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU), Resident City Commissioners, security agencies, or the Ministry of Local Government.

In a communication copied to several top government offices, including the Ministry of Finance, Office of the Prime Minister, Office of the President, and State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the Permanent Secretary emphasized urgent implementation before the August 2026 deadline.

Observers note that the reforms are already encouraging more transparent recruitment practices in some districts, with increased reliance on public advertisement and competitive selection.

Governance analysts say the measures could significantly strengthen institutional integrity within Uganda’s decentralized governance system if fully enforced.

A field survey conducted by this writer in collaboration with the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers indicates that several districts are increasingly aligning with the transparency guidelines, as provided under Uganda’s anti-corruption legal framework.

The survey highlights districts such as Masaka City, Mukono, Arua City, Soroti, Kaberamaido, Mbarara, Lyantonde, Kitgum, Kumi, and Kween as showing improved compliance.

Mukono District in particular has been cited for consistently publishing job advertisements and promoting open competition in recruitment processes.

Experts argue that transparent recruitment remains one of the most effective tools in combating corruption, as it reduces patronage networks and enhances equal opportunity.

INSIDE THE REFORMS: KEY DIRECTIVES

At the center of Kumumanya’s directive are several administrative reforms aimed at sealing loopholes in the recruitment system:

Mandatory public advertisement of all job vacancies

Monthly reporting on recruitment processes by local governments

Disciplinary action against officials involved in bribery and extortion

Removal of compromised members of District and City Service Commissions

Sanctioning of technical officers under Public Service Standing Orders

Inclusion of standard anti-corruption warnings in all recruitment notices

All job advertisements must clearly state:

“Recruitment into the District Public Service Commission is a free service. Any person who gives or receives money, gifts, or promises to influence recruitment commits an offence and should be reported to the relevant authorities including IGG, SHACU, RCCs, or the Ministry of Local Government. We stand for zero tolerance to corruption.”

Kumumanya concluded by urging members of the public to report any individuals demanding bribes in exchange for employment opportunities, reinforcing government’s position of zero tolerance to corruption in public service recruitment.