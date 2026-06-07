PS Doreen S. Katusiime Champions Domestic Tourism Push in Queen Elizabeth National Park Visit

Rediscovering the Pearl: PS Doreen S. Katusiime Champions Domestic Tourism in Queen Elizabeth National Park

Kasese, Uganda – 07 June 2026: In a strategic effort to boost domestic tourism, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Mrs. Doreen S. Katusiime, has conducted a hands-on assessment of Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Her visit included inspections of key hospitality facilities such as Acacia Wilderness, Elephant Plains, and Mweya Safari Lodge. At Acacia Wilderness and Elephant Plains, she interacted with both domestic and international tourists, while Mweya Safari Lodge reflected quieter occupancy levels, highlighting seasonal fluctuations in the hospitality sector. Industry performance in the park typically peaks between 65% and 80% occupancy during high season, underscoring the importance of consistent domestic travel to sustain year-round operations.

Mrs. Katusiime also experienced the iconic Kazinga Channel boat cruise, a 32-kilometre waterway renowned for its rich biodiversity, including one of the world’s highest concentrations of hippos and more than 600 bird species.

Queen Elizabeth National Park remains one of Uganda’s most visited protected areas, attracting over 85,000 visitors annually and accounting for an estimated 12% to 15% of national park tourism arrivals. Her visit reinforces the growing national emphasis on positioning Uganda’s parks not only as global attractions but also as accessible destinations for Ugandans.

The Permanent Secretary’s engagement aligns with the ongoing Tulambule campaign, which encourages Ugandans to explore their own country and support local tourism enterprises. Currently, domestic travelers account for less than 30% of total park revenue, highlighting a major opportunity for growth.

Boosting domestic tourism is increasingly viewed as an economic priority, helping sustain conservation efforts, support community livelihoods, and stabilize an industry that contributes over $1 billion to Uganda’s economy.

Taddeo Rusoke, PhD