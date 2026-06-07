FACT CHECK SHOWDOWN: Gen. Salim Saleh Dismisses Busabala Hotel Ownership Claims Linked to First Daughter Natasha, Says Investigations Will Establish the Truth

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Allegations circulating on social media claiming that Gen. Salim Saleh owns a hotel in Busabala on the outskirts of Kampala have been firmly dismissed, with the senior military officer and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) coordinator calling for investigations to establish the facts and put the matter to rest.

The claims, which also dragged in references to the First Daughter, Natasha Museveni, have sparked heated debate online, prompting strong reactions from supporters of Gen. Saleh and officials linked to the Operation Wealth Creation programme.

Gen. Saleh, a prominent figure in Uganda’s development and wealth creation initiatives, has distanced himself from the allegations, maintaining that such narratives are often driven by misinformation and political mischief rather than verified facts. He emphasized that any legitimate questions regarding property ownership should be handled through proper investigative channels rather than social media speculation.

According to coordinated responses from supporters of Operation Wealth Creation, the allegations were described as unfounded and misleading. Edison Kirabira, the Civil Coordinator for Greater Kampala under OWC, was among those who strongly pushed back against the circulating claims, warning against the spread of unverified information that risks undermining public trust in national development programmes.

Supporters argue that Gen. Saleh’s work across Uganda has often been misconstrued, with his involvement in various economic empowerment initiatives wrongly interpreted as personal enrichment. They insist that his record in supporting agricultural transformation and wealth creation should not be conflated with unverified property ownership claims.

There is a growing concern among his allies that the speed at which such narratives spread online risks distorting public perception before facts are properly established. They maintain that due process and formal investigation remain the only credible way to resolve such allegations.

An old African proverb says, “a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts on its shoes.” In the age of social media, where information spreads instantly and often without verification, this saying has taken on renewed urgency.

Gen. Saleh has reportedly maintained that he welcomes any lawful investigation into the matter, expressing confidence that facts, once established, will speak for themselves. He further reiterated that accountability and transparency remain essential pillars in public service and national leadership.

As the debate continues online, attention is now shifting to whether formal clarification or investigative findings will be issued to conclusively address the claims and restore clarity to an increasingly politicised conversation.