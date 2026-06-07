Barbara Nekesa Oundo: The Quiet Force Strengthening Financial Discipline Within the NRM

By Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA – In politics, some leaders command attention through fiery speeches, while others leave their mark through steady leadership and institutional discipline. Hon. Ambassador Barbara Nekesa Oundo, the National Treasurer of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), is increasingly being recognised by party supporters as one of the latter.

As she celebrated her birthday on June 6, leaders and supporters from across the country paid tribute to her commitment to accountability, professionalism, and prudent financial management within Uganda’s ruling party.

Over the past several years, Hon. Nekesa has earned a reputation for overseeing the party’s financial affairs with consistency and a strong emphasis on transparency. Her supporters say her leadership has helped strengthen financial planning, improve accountability mechanisms, and streamline the management of party resources.

NRM leaders in Masaka City described her as a dependable administrator whose calm and methodical approach has contributed to greater confidence in the party’s financial systems.

Mr. Edison Kirabira, the NRM Civil Coordinator for Greater Kampala, said Hon. Nekesa has demonstrated remarkable discipline while managing the complex financial responsibilities of one of Uganda’s largest political organisations.

“Managing finances in a national political party is never an easy task. It requires integrity, patience, and sound judgment. Hon. Barbara Nekesa has consistently exhibited these qualities and continues to provide stable financial leadership,” Kirabira said.

He added that her leadership has focused on strengthening budgeting processes, promoting accountability, and ensuring that resources are allocated in line with the party’s priorities.

The NRM Chairperson for Masaka City, Mr. Rogers Bulegeya, said Hon. Nekesa’s leadership has helped improve coordination between the party’s national secretariat and grassroots structures.

“She has demonstrated that effective leadership is built on discipline, consistency, and accountability. Her work has contributed to improving confidence in the party’s financial management systems,” Bulegeya noted.

Before assuming her current role, Hon. Nekesa built an extensive career in public service and diplomacy, serving Uganda in various leadership capacities. Supporters say that experience has equipped her with the administrative skills needed to manage complex institutional responsibilities while maintaining professionalism.

Throughout her tenure, colleagues describe her as approachable, hardworking, and committed to ensuring that financial systems operate efficiently in support of the party’s programmes and activities across the country.

As birthday messages continued to pour in from party members and well-wishers, many praised Hon. Nekesa not only for her financial stewardship but also for her humility, resilience, and dedication to public service.

For many within the NRM, Barbara Nekesa Oundo represents a style of leadership that prioritises institution-building over personal acclaim—a steady hand working behind the scenes to strengthen accountability, organisational stability, and responsible management of party resources.

As she marks another year, supporters say they look forward to her continued contribution to strengthening the party’s administrative and financial systems while mentoring the next generation of leaders committed to integrity and public service.