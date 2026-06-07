Open Letter To Dr Lawrence Muganga: On Truth, Scrutiny, And The Quiet Discipline Of Public Life

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Dr Lawrence Muganga, I have followed the national conversation surrounding your proposed ministerial appointment and the subsequent vetting process before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee chaired by Rt. Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth.

Beyond the political interpretations and media framing, there is a human story beneath all this—one that often gets lost in Uganda’s fast-moving public discourse. That is the emotional toll of scrutiny, expectation, and eventual rejection in full public view. It is not a light burden. And whether one agrees with the committee’s decision or not, it is important to acknowledge that such processes can be deeply personal and psychologically taxing, especially for individuals who have built reputations in academia, leadership, and public engagement.

You, Dr Muganga, have not been silent in the face of this moment. You have expressed your truth as you understand it—your preparedness to serve, your belief in your qualifications, and your sense of being ready for national responsibility. That articulation of self-belief is not illegitimate in itself; in fact, it reflects the conviction that often accompanies those who rise in academic and institutional leadership.

However, in public life, there is also another truth that exists alongside personal conviction: institutional judgement. And sometimes, these two truths do not align.

It is in that tension that leadership is tested—not only in terms of eligibility, but in emotional discipline.

One reflection circulating on social media captured this moment in a way that has sparked debate, but also reflection. A user on X, Amon, wrote:

“If I were Muganga (with my PhD), after being rejected I would have said: ‘I appreciate the President for having trusted me with the position. I did my best, and I was ready and committed to serve if given the chance. However, the vetting committee has its own criteria that I probably did not meet. I thank everyone, especially my supporters and those who held different views. Thank you. Tomorrow, I will be back in my office at Victoria University. Life goes on. Muganga is not desperate for a job.’”

The power of that statement is not in its wording alone, but in the philosophy behind it: acceptance without self-erasure, dignity without defensiveness, and humility without humiliation.

It is important, however, that this conversation does not dismiss your emotional reality. Public vetting in Uganda is not a private academic review. It is a highly visible, often politicised process where reputations are weighed in real time, sometimes harshly, sometimes unfairly, and always under intense public gaze. Few emerge from it untouched emotionally.

That is why your sense of disappointment, or even disagreement with how your suitability was assessed, should not be casually invalidated. Your truth matters to you, and in a democracy, the subjective experience of those who undergo scrutiny is also part of the public record.

But there is also a national expectation that comes with aspiring to ministerial office: the ability to hold both personal conviction and institutional outcome in the same hand, without allowing one to delegitimise the other.

Chairperson Jacob Oboth Oboth and the Appointments Committee operate within constitutional mandate. Their decision—whether one agrees with it or not—becomes part of the formal process of governance. And in such moments, public communication becomes as important as professional competence.

Dr Muganga, this is not a moment that defines your entire worth or career. You remain a respected academic leader, and Victoria University remains your institutional base. The country will continue to engage with your ideas, your scholarship, and your leadership in education.

But this moment also offers a quieter lesson: that public life rewards not only those who are prepared to serve, but also those who are prepared to step back with composure when institutions decide otherwise.

There is strength in continuing your work without needing to contest every conclusion. There is maturity in allowing the process to stand, even when one’s internal truth feels differently.

In the end, Uganda’s democratic institutions are strengthened not only by those who are appointed, but also by those who accept outcomes with dignity and continue contributing elsewhere.

Life, as the tweet rightly said, does go on. And sometimes, the most powerful leadership is not in insisting on one’s readiness, but in demonstrating grace when the answer is no.