All Four ‘Alien’ Ministers-Designate Miss Monday Swearing-In Amid Citizenship Clearance Delays

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All Four ‘Alien’ Ministers-Designate Miss Monday Swearing-In Amid Citizenship Clearance Process

Kampala – President Yoweri Museveni’s Cabinet formation has hit a procedural delay, with four ministers-designate expected to miss the scheduled Monday swearing-in ceremony as authorities complete verification of their citizenship and eligibility status.

The delay stems from ongoing compliance checks intended to ensure that all appointees fully meet the constitutional requirements for ministerial office, particularly regarding citizenship and allegiance.

Ministers Affected

The affected nominees include:

Dr. Lawrence Muganga – State Minister for Internal Affairs

Calvin Echodu – State Minister for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs)

Shartsi Kutesa Musherure – Minister of State for Finance (Microfinance)

Ambassador Adonia Ayebare – Minister of Foreign Affairs

According to official sources, President Museveni is awaiting a formal advisory opinion from the Public Service Commission (PSC) regarding the eligibility of the nominees. The process follows continued scrutiny over issues related to dual or multiple citizenships, even after parliamentary vetting.

Temporary Delay Pending Clearance

The postponement is understood to be temporary and may be lifted once the affected nominees present the required documentation, including proof of renunciation or verification of citizenship status.

Some of the nominees are reported to have already submitted evidence of renouncing foreign citizenship, while others are still undergoing verification as relevant authorities assess their legal status.

Uganda’s Constitution, alongside the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control (Amendment) Act, 2009, prohibits dual citizens from holding offices listed in the Fifth Schedule, including Cabinet positions. While dual citizenship is generally permitted under Article 15, individuals in high public office must hold exclusive Ugandan citizenship.

Concerns Over Due Diligence

This development has raised questions about the timing and thoroughness of pre-appointment clearance procedures. Although Parliament’s Appointments Committee flagged concerns during vetting, the matter has now been referred to the PSC for further clarification.

Critics argue that such issues should ideally be resolved before public announcement of Cabinet appointments to avoid uncertainty and institutional embarrassment.

Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, have previously emphasized that sensitive ministries such as Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Finance require unquestionable loyalty and clear eligibility to safeguard national security and public trust.

Individual Scrutiny and Public Debate

Dr. Lawrence Muganga’s case has attracted particular attention due to reported past links to foreign citizenship, though he and his supporters maintain that his primary allegiance is to Uganda.

Other nominees have informed the Appointments Committee that they have initiated formal renunciation processes where applicable.

Next Steps

If the PSC confirms compliance or receives satisfactory proof of renunciation, the affected ministers could still be sworn in shortly after the scheduled ceremony. However, failure to meet constitutional requirements could result in withdrawals or new nominations.

Conclusion

This situation underscores the importance of strict adherence to constitutional requirements in public appointments. Ensuring that all nominees meet legal thresholds is essential to maintaining public confidence and institutional integrity.