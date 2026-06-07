BUSINGE CONAN DANIEL: One Line, Many Meanings: Why I Support @kasujja’s Bold Move in Government Communication

Over the last few weeks, Uganda’s new style of one-line press releases from the Uganda Media Centre has triggered fierce debate. Some find them refreshing and modern; others see them as casual, risky, or even unprofessional. I sit firmly in the “support, but sharpen” camp.

For years, official communication has been dominated by long, dense statements that very few citizens, journalists, or investors actually read. We have often mistaken length for seriousness. In a digital world where most people only ever see a headline, that model is no longer fit for purpose.

This is why I salute Allan Kasujja and his team.

By experimenting with short, sharp lines, they have done three important things.

First, they have forced us to discuss the form of government communication, not just its content. Suddenly, we are talking about clarity, tone, rhythm, and how a message will look as a screenshot on someone’s phone. That is healthy.

Second, they have made the Uganda Media Centre visible again. Agree or disagree with individual statements, you cannot ignore them. In an environment of global information competition, visibility is not vanity—it is a strategic asset.

Third, they have shown courage. It is much easier to repeat the old bureaucratic style and avoid criticism. Trying something new in public, knowing it will attract scrutiny, is a leadership decision. On that alone, credit is due.

That said, the critics raise legitimate concerns that we should not dismiss.

Government communication is not entertainment. It guides decisions by citizens, journalists, investors, diplomats, insurers, and development partners. These audiences need clarity, not cleverness for its own sake. A line that is too cryptic or playful can be misinterpreted, stripped of context, and turned into an unhelpful meme—especially during sensitive moments.

For me, the answer is not to abandon one-liners, but to give them structure and guardrails.

I see the one-liner as the front door, not the whole house:

• The first line grabs attention and states the core fact or decision.

• A short follow-up paragraph explains the basics: what has happened, why, who is affected, and what comes next.

• A link or attachment provides the full statement, data, or legal detail for those who need greater depth.

With this “headline–explainer–detail” model, we keep the benefits of the new style—reach, memorability, and shareability—while protecting what matters most: accuracy, context, and trust.

To make this work, a few simple guardrails are essential:

• No “orphan” one-liners on sensitive topics such as security, elections, or regional relations. They must always be accompanied by an immediate explainer.

• Test every line for how it might read out of context as a screenshot on WhatsApp. If it can be easily misunderstood, it needs rewriting.

• Avoid sarcasm and inside jokes. Official accounts should be human, but never flippant.

• Always anchor the line in at least one clear, verifiable fact.

Writing short is harder than writing long. That is why this innovation must go hand in hand with training and professional development for government communicators—in headline writing, crisis framing, storytelling ethics, and digital behaviour.

If we get this right, Uganda has an opportunity to lead rather than follow. We can build a model of digital-first seriousness: communication that is modern and engaging, but also disciplined, empathetic, and credible.

So my view is simple:

• The old, wordy press release culture has reached its limits.

• The one-liner approach is a brave and necessary disruption.

• With the right structure and safeguards, it can strengthen—not weaken—our national brand.

For that, Allan Kasujja and his team deserve not just criticism, but constructive support.

They have opened the door. Let’s learn.

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BUSINGE CONAN DANIEL is a Ugandan communications specialist and media strategist currently serving as Marketing and Student Recruitment Manager at Victoria University. He regularly writes on public communication, governance, leadership, and digital media.