RDC Jobs Not for Sale, Salary Increment Put on Hold, Presidency Declares

Hajj Yunus Kakande has Warned the Public Against RDC Job Scams, Rules Out Salary Increments for RDCs in FY 2026/27

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala, Uganda – June 7, 2026: The Office of the President has warned members of the public against fraudsters extorting money from unsuspecting individuals with false promises of securing appointments as Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Deputy Resident District Commissioners (DRDCs).

In a statement issued on Sunday, Permanent Secretary Hajji Yunus Kakande clarified that all RDC and Deputy RDC positions across the country are currently filled and that there are no ongoing recruitment plans.

“People should not pay money to conmen for RDC jobs. The positions are already filled, the holders are currently serving, and there will be no changes at this time,” Hajji Kakande said.

The clarification comes amid reports that fraudsters claiming to have influence within the Office of the President have been soliciting millions of shillings from individuals seeking government appointments.

No Salary Enhancement This Financial Year

The Permanent Secretary also addressed concerns regarding the remuneration of RDCs and Deputy RDCs, confirming that no salary enhancement has been provided for the cadre in the 2026/27 financial year.

According to the Office of the President, government has instead prioritized salary increments for arts teachers as part of its public service pay enhancement programme. Any review of RDC salaries has been deferred to the 2027/28 financial year.

The announcement settles months of speculation following earlier discussions about improving the welfare of RDCs, who play a central role in coordinating government programmes, monitoring service delivery, overseeing security, and representing the President at the district level.

Government Intensifies Fight Against Recruitment Scams

Authorities say fraudulent recruitment schemes targeting prospective RDCs have become increasingly common, with scammers posing as influential officials capable of influencing presidential appointments.

Victims are often asked to pay substantial sums of money in exchange for promises of appointment, despite the fact that RDC appointments are made exclusively by the President through established constitutional and administrative procedures.

The Office of the President has urged members of the public to disregard anyone demanding payment for government appointments and instead verify information through official government channels.

Public Urged to Remain Vigilant

The Office of the President has advised the public to:

Never pay money to anyone promising a government job or appointment.

Report suspected fraudsters to the Police or the Office of the President.

Obtain information on government appointments only through official communication channels.

The Presidency reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of public appointments and cautioned that anyone engaging in recruitment fraud will face the full force of the law.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments on public service remuneration and appointments within the Office of the President.