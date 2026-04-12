Response By KAPATU To Allegations Made By NCHE Executive Director8

Karamoja Peace and Technology University (KAPATU) Limited has issued a clear response to the allegations made by Prof. Mary J. N. Okwakol, the Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), which were made during her appearance before the Sectoral Committee on Education in Parliament on 9th April 2026. Prof. Okwakol claimed that the KAPATU project had been delayed because the university had failed to meet accreditation guidelines and governance standards.

KAPATU has strongly rejected these claims and provided a thorough clarification to the public, emphasizing that the university is progressing in line with Uganda’s legal requirements for establishing a higher learning institution.

Rebuttal of False Allegations

The promoters of KAPATU believe these allegations are part of a larger effort to hinder the creation of the first university in Karamoja. They argue that some individuals within NCHE, the Ministry of Education, and the Attorney General’s Chambers are working to obstruct the university’s progress. KAPATU asserts that the university is fully in compliance with the necessary legal standards laid out in Uganda’s Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act.

KAPATU was granted a Letter of Interim Authority by NCHE on 19th April 2024, outlining four key conditions for the university’s development: securing funding, acquiring infrastructure, establishing academic and administrative systems, and advancing the overall university development.

The university has diligently worked towards meeting these conditions.

KAPATU’s Progress: Surpassing Expectations

Contrary to Prof. Okwakol’s comments, KAPATU has not only met but exceeded the requirements set by NCHE. The university has secured significant funding, including UGX 30 billion from President Museveni and EUR 300 million (approximately UGX 1.2 trillion) from international development partners. These funds are being used to build the university’s infrastructure and to provide water to the Karamoja region.

Construction is well underway, with a fully operational library, office spaces, lecture halls, staff accommodations, and a police post already in place. Over 150 acres of land have been acquired for future development, and the new administration block is already 42% complete, funded in part by the UGX 30 billion donation from President Museveni.

Legal and Religious Foundation: KAPATU’s Governance

KAPATU also rejects any claims questioning the university’s governance structure. The Catholic Dioceses of Kotido and Moroto, which founded the university, have every legal right to do so under Canon Law, which authorizes the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church to establish universities within their dioceses.

Additionally, the appointments of H.E. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the Founding Chancellor and H.E. Maj. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo as the Founding Deputy Chancellor were made in full accordance with the NRA’s 10-Point Program. These appointments have been legally justified, and there are no obstacles in their validity.

A Call for Support and Fair Play

In conclusion, KAPATU urges the National Council for Higher Education and all other stakeholders to approach the project in good faith and lend their support. The university is on track to fulfill its mission of providing quality education to the people of Karamoja and beyond.

The KAPATU project is a historic and transformative endeavor that will bring long-term educational and socio-economic benefits to Karamoja. The promoters remain committed to fulfilling all requirements to secure the Provisional License and full accreditation, ensuring that KAPATU will be a significant educational asset for Uganda.

The success of KAPATU is not just a win for Karamoja but for the entire country, paving the way for future educational growth and development.