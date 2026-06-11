How Ebola Slipped Across the Border: Inside Uganda’s Imported Outbreak from DR Congo

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

June 11, 2026

In the bustling corridors of a private hospital in Kampala, what appeared to be an ordinary medical admission in mid-May 2026 would soon mark Uganda’s latest encounter with one of the world’s deadliest diseases.

A Congolese national, seeking advanced medical care unavailable or overstretched in his home country, crossed into Uganda carrying more than hope for treatment. He was infected with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, triggering an imported outbreak that has since tested Uganda’s public health surveillance and emergency response systems.

Origins in DRC’s Ituri Province

The outbreak originated in Ituri Province in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where health authorities in the Mongbwalu Health Zone were alerted in early May 2026 to a cluster of unexplained illnesses marked by unusually high fatality rates.

Patients presented with high fever, severe body weakness, muscle pain, vomiting and, in some cases, haemorrhagic bleeding. Several healthcare workers reportedly died within days, raising fears of a viral haemorrhagic fever.

On May 15, 2026, laboratory testing confirmed the outbreak was caused by the Bundibugyo virus (BDBV), one of the lesser-known species of the Ebola virus. Unlike the more common Zaire strain, the Bundibugyo strain currently has no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment, making containment particularly challenging.

The outbreak’s epicentre lies within a busy mining region characterized by insecurity, population displacement and constant cross-border movement. As infected individuals travelled in search of medical care, cases spread to neighbouring Rwampara and Bunia health zones.

By mid-May, the DRC had recorded hundreds of suspected cases and dozens of deaths. Public health experts say the virus spread rapidly through porous borders, commercial trade routes and family movements between the DRC and neighbouring countries, including Uganda.

The Virus Crosses into Uganda

Uganda’s index case was identified around May 15, when a Congolese national was admitted to a private hospital in Kampala. The patient later died, and laboratory analysis confirmed infection with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

Within 24 hours, health authorities confirmed a second imported case involving another traveller from the DRC.

Epidemiological investigations established that the initial patient had sought treatment in Uganda after becoming ill in the DRC, inadvertently exposing several healthcare workers during treatment.

Early contact tracing identified at least 19 close contacts, including healthcare workers and fellow Congolese nationals who had crossed into Uganda seeking medical care.

As of early June 2026, Uganda had confirmed 19 Ebola cases, comprising 14 imported infections, largely involving Congolese nationals and their family members, and five Ugandan cases, most linked to healthcare settings or close contact with infected travellers.

Health authorities have confirmed two deaths among the imported cases, alongside one probable Ebola-related death. Five patients have recovered.

Importantly, officials report no evidence of sustained community transmission, with all Ugandan infections traced either directly to travellers from the DRC or to secondary transmission among their close contacts.

Swift Response and Containment

In a national address on June 10, President Yoweri Museveni urged Ugandans to remain vigilant while commending health workers and emergency response teams for acting swiftly to contain the outbreak.

Uganda immediately activated emergency response mechanisms developed during previous Ebola outbreaks, including the 2022 Sudan Ebola virus outbreak.

Key interventions include:

Enhanced health screening at border points and selected temporary restrictions on passenger movement while allowing cargo transport under strict health protocols.

Establishment of Ebola Treatment Units and isolation facilities.

Intensive contact tracing, with hundreds of contacts placed under active monitoring.

Heightened surveillance in high-risk districts, including Kampala and Wakiso.

Public health campaigns encouraging hand hygiene, avoidance of unnecessary physical contact and early reporting of suspected symptoms.

Uganda has also supported the DRC’s response by providing laboratory expertise and technical assistance while working closely with regional partners and international health agencies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, highlighting the significant risk posed by cross-border transmission.

Challenges Ahead

Containing the Bundibugyo strain presents unique challenges. Unlike the Zaire strain of Ebola, there are currently no licensed vaccines or targeted treatments specifically approved for Bundibugyo virus disease.

Meanwhile, insecurity in eastern DRC, misinformation, displacement of communities and continued movement of traders, miners and patients across borders continue to complicate containment efforts.

Despite these challenges, Uganda’s rapid case detection, experienced surveillance teams and coordinated emergency response have so far prevented widespread community transmission.

Authorities say the outbreak remains largely confined to imported cases and a limited number of secondary infections linked to those travellers.

Staying Vigilant

While Uganda’s response has been widely praised, health officials caution that the threat has not been eliminated.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and immediately report symptoms such as sudden fever, severe weakness, vomiting, unexplained bleeding or recent contact with a suspected Ebola patient to the nearest health facility.

Officials also encourage the public to follow all Ministry of Health guidelines and cooperate with surveillance teams.

With continued regional cooperation, effective surveillance and public vigilance, health experts believe Uganda can prevent this imported outbreak from escalating into wider community transmission.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments and provide updates as the situation evolves.