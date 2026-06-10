TRADE ORDER BEFORE PROSPERITY — Why Effective Trade Management Is Critical to Uganda’s Economic Transformation

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA, UGANDA. Trade order is one of the most important rules for any emerging or growing economy. This should be abided with in order to realise improved economic development and transformating the Country’s Growth Development Product (GDP).

The story of Uganda is no exception from ancient trade along the streets of Kampala, Masaka, Mbale or Kween, what the Ministry of Local government assures and give directives is to ensure modernised and professionalised trade order to boast Ugandans economy where it belongs.

There is an old African proverb that says: “A market without order is like a river without banks.” It may continue flowing for a while, but eventually it overflows, destroys livelihoods and disrupts progress.

As Uganda advances towards Vision 2040 and its ambition of becoming a modern, industrialised and middle-income economy, experts increasingly agree that trade order management is no longer merely an administrative responsibility—it is an economic necessity.

The Ministry of State for Trade Industry and Cooperatives led by Mr. Tom Aza, Hon. Alum Sandra Santa also the Minister of State in the office of president for economic monitoring have all the audacity to work tireless in boasting Uganda’s trade under supervision of local government act and authorities thus far.

From the busy corridors of Owino Market and Nakasero Market in Kampala to trading centres in Masaka, Mbarara, Gulu, Arua and Mbale, the success of Uganda’s economy depends significantly on how effectively trade activities are organised, regulated and monitored.

At the centre of this conversation is the Ministry of Local Government under Permanent Secretary Mr. Ben Kumumanya, whose continued emphasis on accountability, transparency and organised commerce is increasingly being viewed as a foundation for sustainable economic growth.

What Is Trade Order Management?

Trade order management refers to the systems, regulations and administrative structures that ensure business activities are conducted lawfully, fairly and efficiently.

It includes:

Business licensing and registration

Revenue collection and tax compliance

Market management and organisation

Consumer protection

Quality control and standards enforcement

Regulation of trading spaces

Elimination of illegal business practices

Accountability in local government administration

When effectively implemented, trade order creates an environment where businesses can operate with confidence and predictability.

Why Trade Order Matters

Economists argue that no country can achieve meaningful economic growth without organised trade systems.

Trade order provides stability for investors such as Ham Kigundu of Ham Towers, Sudhir Rupareria also of Speke Resort Munyonyo with security on trade and protects consumers and enables government to mobilise resources needed for development.

Without proper regulation, markets often experience:

Tax evasion

Smuggling

Counterfeit products

Unfair competition

Corruption

Poor sanitation

Revenue leakages

These challenges directly affect government income and undermine economic growth.

As Uganda continues implementing wealth-creation programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga and Operation Wealth Creation, organised trade becomes increasingly important in ensuring beneficiaries access reliable markets and fair business opportunities.

Advantages of Trade Order Management to Uganda’s Economy

Increased Government Revenue

One of the biggest advantages of trade order is improved revenue collection under the Ministry of Local government.

When businesses are properly registered and licensed, local governments and central government can collect taxes efficiently.

These revenues finance:

Roads

Schools

Hospitals

Water projects

Electricity infrastructure

Without organised trade, governments lose billions through informal transactions and tax leakages.

Attracting Investment

Investors prefer predictable business environments.

Clear regulations, transparent licensing procedures and orderly markets increase investor confidence.

Countries such as Singapore and Rwanda have demonstrated that strong institutions and organised commerce attract both local and foreign investment.

Uganda can achieve similar success through strengthened trade management systems.

Job Creation

Orderly trade environments encourage business expansion.

As businesses grow, they create employment opportunities for young people.

Small enterprises can evolve into medium-sized companies, while medium enterprises can become major employers.

This directly contributes to reducing unemployment and poverty.

Supporting Industrialisation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s industrialisation agenda depends heavily on efficient markets and organised trade.

Manufacturers require:

Reliable supply chains

Efficient transportation

Predictable regulations

Stable markets

Trade order management ensures these conditions exist.

Fighting Corruption

Corruption has often been described as an invisible tax on development.

Trade order reduces opportunities for bribery, extortion and abuse of office.

Under the leadership of Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya, local governments have increasingly been encouraged to strengthen accountability mechanisms and enforce anti-corruption measures.

Transparency in recruitment, licensing and public service delivery contributes to improved governance.

Consumer Protection

Orderly trade protects ordinary citizens.

Consumers are less likely to purchase counterfeit products or unsafe goods when quality standards are enforced.

Businesses also benefit because fair competition rewards genuine entrepreneurs rather than dishonest operators.

Local Governments as Drivers of Economic Growth

Under the Local Governments Act 1 district and city authorities play a critical role in economic development.

Their responsibilities include:

Managing markets

Licensing businesses

Collecting local revenue

Monitoring compliance

Supporting community development programmes

These functions make local governments important engines of Uganda’s economy.

According to development advocates such as Mr. Edison Kirabira, organised trade remains one of the strongest tools for lifting communities out of poverty.

When markets function properly, farmers earn more, traders expand their businesses and local governments generate additional revenue for development.

The Road Ahead

As Uganda moves towards Vision 2040, trade order management should not be viewed as a restriction on business.

Rather, it should be seen as a framework that promotes growth, protects investments and strengthens public trust.

A country where businesses operate transparently, taxes are collected fairly and corruption is minimised creates opportunities for everyone.

Trade order is therefore not merely about regulation

It is about prosperity and it is under the economic rights as observed in Article 40 of Uganda 1995 constitution.

“The parliament shall enact laws to provide for the rights of the persons to work under satisfactory safety and health conditions,” states the law.

“Every worker has the right to form or join trade Union of his or her choice for promotion of the protection of his or her economic social interests,” adds the law.

Under the National objectives and directive of principals of state policy, it provides that every Ugandan has the right to practice their profession and carry out any lawful occupation, trade or business.

Because history has consistently shown that nations do not become wealthy by accident. They become prosperous when institutions work, leaders remain accountable and commerce operates within a framework of order and integrity.

For Uganda, the path to economic transformation may well begin with a simple principle: where trade is organised, prosperity follows according to authorities.