The Tax Risks Every NGO and Charity Should Understand

By Joshua Kato, CA.

There is a common belief in Uganda that once an organization is called a charity, church, foundation, NGO or not-for-profit, tax no longer follows it. Many leaders begin with a good heart: feeding children, supporting widows, running schools, offering medical camps, defending rights, building churches, or empowering young people. The mission is noble. The work is visible. The impact is real.

But one day, a letter from URA arrives.

It may ask for PAYE schedules. It may question why withholding tax was not deducted from consultants. It may demand VAT records. It may query donor-funded purchases. Suddenly, the organization that thought it was “tax exempt” discovers a painful truth: being non-profit does not mean being outside the tax system.

This is where many NGOs and charities get exposed. Their problem is usually not fraud. It is misunderstanding. They confuse exemption from income tax with exemption from all taxes. They assume donor money is automatically tax-free. They believe that because money is used for a good cause, tax obligations disappear. Unfortunately, tax law does not operate on sympathy alone; it operates on classification, documentation, compliance and proof.

The first major risk is income tax exemption. In Uganda, certain religious, charitable, educational and public character institutions may qualify for exemption, but this is not simply claimed by word of mouth. The organisation must fall within the legal definition, operate genuinely for non-profit purposes, and avoid distributing private benefits to founders, directors, trustees or related persons. Where an organisation mixes charity with business, the exemption can become vulnerable.

For example, a charity running a school, hospital, guest house, bookshop, farm, events business or rental property must carefully examine whether the income is purely charitable or commercial in nature. If the activity begins to look like an ordinary business, URA may argue that the income should be taxed. The fact that profits are later used for charity may not always cure the original tax exposure.

The second risk is PAYE. Many NGOs employ accountants, programme officers, drivers, administrators, teachers, pastors, project managers, consultants and field officers. Once there are employees, the organisation becomes an employer for tax purposes. It must deduct PAYE where applicable and remit it on time. Staff may be working for a humanitarian cause, but salaries remain taxable employment income unless specifically exempted by law.

This is where NGOs often make mistakes. They pay allowances and assume they are not taxable. They call salaries “facilitation.” They give transport, airtime, per diem, housing support or hardship allowances without analysing whether those benefits are taxable. In an audit, URA will look beyond the name given to the payment. The substance of the payment matters.

The third risk is withholding tax. NGOs frequently engage consultants, trainers, lawyers, auditors, engineers, media teams, construction companies, suppliers and service providers. Where the law requires withholding tax, the NGO must deduct and remit it. The fact that the project is donor-funded does not automatically remove the withholding obligation.

A common problem arises when donor budgets are prepared without considering tax. A consultant quotes UGX 10 million, the donor approves UGX 10 million, and the NGO pays the full amount without withholding. Later, URA assesses the NGO for the unpaid tax, penalties and interest. The consultant may already be gone, but the withholding agent remains exposed.

The fourth risk is VAT. NGOs often assume that because they are not-for-profit, VAT should not concern them. This is dangerous. VAT is transaction-based. It follows supplies of goods and services. If an NGO makes taxable supplies above the registration threshold, VAT registration may become necessary. If it buys goods and services from VAT-registered suppliers, VAT will usually be charged unless a specific exemption applies.

Donations and grants may not be ordinary commercial sales, but NGO activities must still be reviewed carefully. Membership fees, training fees, sale of publications, consultancy services, conference fees, school fees, hospital charges, accommodation income or sale of goods may raise VAT questions. The labels used internally are less important than the legal character of the transaction.

The fifth risk is donor-funded assets and imports. Many NGOs import vehicles, medical equipment, computers, relief items, construction materials and project supplies. Some may qualify for exemptions or relief under specific arrangements, but these must be properly applied for and documented. An exemption letter should not be assumed; it must be obtained, kept and matched to the specific import or transaction.

Poor record keeping is another silent danger. NGOs are often excellent at programme reporting but weak at tax documentation. They can produce beautiful donor reports with photos, activity summaries and impact numbers, but struggle to produce EFRIS invoices, supplier TINs, contracts, payment vouchers, payroll schedules, board approvals, asset registers and tax returns.

URA does not audit emotions. It audits documents.

This is why governance is now a tax issue. If a founder uses NGO funds for personal expenses, if board members receive unexplained benefits, if related companies supply the NGO without proper contracts, or if cash withdrawals are not supported, the organisation may face both tax and reputational risk. A charity must not only do good; it must be seen to handle money properly.

Another major issue is the treatment of consultants versus employees. Many NGOs prefer calling workers “consultants” to avoid PAYE, NSSF and employment obligations. But if a person works full-time, reports daily, uses the NGO’s tools, follows internal instructions, and is economically dependent on the organisation, URA may reclassify the arrangement as employment. That can create PAYE arrears, penalties and interest.

The best protection for NGOs and charities is not fear, but structure. Every organisation should maintain a tax compliance file containing its TIN certificate, exemption certificate where applicable, annual returns, PAYE returns, WHT returns, VAT records, donor agreements, contracts, payroll schedules, asset registers and URA correspondence. This file should be reviewed regularly, not only when URA writes.

Boards should also receive periodic tax compliance reports. Tax should not be left to the accountant alone. It is a governance matter. Donors, regulators, beneficiaries and the public all expect accountability. A tax problem can easily become a funding problem because donors do not want to finance penalties arising from poor compliance.

The deeper lesson is simple: charity is a mission, but compliance is a discipline. A good cause does not replace good records. A donor agreement does not override tax law. An exemption certificate does not cover every tax. And a non-profit label does not protect an organisation that operates carelessly.

Uganda needs NGOs, churches, charities and foundations. They support communities where government and business cannot always reach. They educate, heal, feed, train, rescue and restore dignity. But for the sector to remain trusted, it must embrace tax compliance as part of stewardship.

The future NGO will not only be judged by how many lives it touches, but also by how transparently it handles money. In today’s environment, tax compliance is no longer a back-office issue. It is part of credibility, sustainability and public trust.

For every NGO and charity, the message is clear: do the good work, but keep the records. Serve the people, but respect the law. Receive donor funds, but understand the tax obligations attached to your activities. Because in the eyes of tax administration, noble intentions may explain your mission, but only proper compliance will protect your organisation.

The writer is a chartered Accountant and a chartered Tax Advisor