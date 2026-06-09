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UPRS to Launch 2025 Royalties Distribution for Musicians and Sound Recording Owners

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

KAMPALA, Uganda – The Uganda Performing Right Society (UPRS) is set to officially launch the distribution of royalties for musical works and sound recordings for the 2025 financial year, marking another milestone in protecting and rewarding the country’s creative industry.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the collective management organisation (CMO) begins disbursing royalties to eligible musicians, composers, publishers, producers, and owners of sound recordings whose works have generated income through licensed public use.

According to UPRS Board Chairman Martin Nkoyoyo, the distribution is being undertaken in fulfilment of the society’s statutory mandate under the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act, Cap. 222, which empowers UPRS to collect and distribute royalties on behalf of rights holders.

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The annual royalties distribution is a significant event for Uganda’s creative sector, providing artists and other copyright owners with financial returns from the commercial use of their intellectual property. The exercise also reinforces the importance of copyright compliance among broadcasters, event organisers, hospitality establishments, and other users of copyrighted music.

UPRS has over the years intensified efforts to improve royalty collection systems, expand licensing compliance, and ensure greater transparency in the distribution process, with the aim of strengthening confidence among members and promoting sustainable growth of Uganda’s music industry.

The society is expected to provide further details during Wednesday’s launch, including the total amount to be distributed, the number of beneficiaries, and measures being implemented to enhance efficiency and fairness in future royalty distributions.

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The event is anticipated to attract musicians, music producers, copyright stakeholders, government officials, and representatives from Uganda’s creative arts industry.


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