Frank Gashumba Claims Victoria University Paid Dr. Lawrence Muganga More Than a Government Minister

Kampala, Uganda – Political commentator Frank Gashumba has claimed that former minister-designate Dr. Lawrence Muganga earned a remuneration package at Victoria University that exceeded the salary of a Ugandan Cabinet minister, arguing that the renowned academic was never financially motivated to join government.

Speaking during a radio talk show, Gashumba said Dr. Muganga initially considered declining President Yoweri Museveni’s appointment as State Minister for Internal Affairs, but ultimately accepted it out of respect for the Head of State.

“He was not desperate for the appointment,” Gashumba said, adding that Muganga was already earning a salary comparable to—or even higher than—that of a government minister while serving as Vice Chancellor of Victoria University.

A High-Profile Rejection

Dr. Muganga was among President Museveni’s nominees for the 2026–2031 Cabinet but failed to secure parliamentary approval after concerns emerged over his citizenship status during vetting.

Members of Parliament questioned whether he had fully complied with constitutional requirements relating to dual citizenship, particularly because the Ministry of Internal Affairs oversees immigration, citizenship, and national security matters.

The appointment attracted widespread public debate, with supporters describing Muganga as one of Uganda’s leading education reformers, while critics argued that constitutional requirements must be strictly observed for holders of sensitive public offices.

A Transformational University Leader

Dr. Muganga is widely credited with transforming Victoria University into one of Uganda’s fastest-growing private universities.

Since assuming leadership, he has championed digital learning, artificial intelligence, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry-based education. During his tenure, student enrolment reportedly grew from fewer than 200 students to approximately 6,000, making the institution one of the country’s fastest-expanding private universities.

He also authored several books on education leadership, including You Can’t Make Fish Climb Trees and Authentic University, earning recognition as one of East Africa’s leading education reform advocates.

Private Sector vs Public Service

Although neither Victoria University nor Dr. Muganga has publicly disclosed his remuneration package, Gashumba’s remarks have reignited debate over the gap between compensation in Uganda’s private sector and public service.

Senior executives at leading private universities often receive performance-based packages that include salary, housing, transport, medical insurance, and other benefits, although these arrangements are typically confidential.

By contrast, government ministers receive salaries and allowances determined under the public service pay structure. Historically, a Cabinet minister’s gross monthly salary has been estimated at about Shs28 million, while a State Minister earns approximately Shs26 million, excluding certain official benefits and facilitation.

Debate Continues

Gashumba’s comments have fueled broader discussions about whether accomplished professionals from the private sector are adequately incentivised to join public service, particularly when constitutional and political scrutiny accompanies high-profile appointments.

As questions surrounding his ministerial nomination continue, attention has now shifted to Dr. Muganga’s next move—whether he will continue leading innovation in higher education or pursue other opportunities in public service.