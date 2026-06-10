Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Why Balaam and Nameere Can Strengthen Accountability in Local Government

In this piece on Hon. Balaam Barugahara and Justine Nameere, the new ministers in charge of local government, I will begin with a 2024 Ugandan study titled “Ethical Dilemmas and Their Impact on Accountability in Local Governments.” This study by three PhD holders, Katusiimeh, Oketch, and Mucunguzi, revealed that Uganda’s Public Service has established standards of behaviour for public officers. These standards aim to ensure impartiality, objectivity, transparency, integrity, efficiency, and effectiveness in public service.

However, from the time I began working in anti-corruption activities in Uganda, there has been sufficient evidence of a weakening accountability system, which has affected the quality of public service delivery at the local level despite increased financial resources being disbursed to local governments. This immediately raises a question: Could the Balaam-Nameere combination be the answer to corruption in lower local governments?

What I know about Balaam is that he is a hardworking and committed person whenever he means business. As a matter of honesty, this is the time for Balaam not to shame Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) when it comes to local government monitoring and service delivery. As for Nameere, given her stamina and fearless character, she might provide real hope to people who have been left with no option for reporting corruption issues.

Ayeko-Kümmeth argued in 2024 that factors ranging from political and economic challenges to social attitudes have heavily affected the functionality and success of anti-corruption measures. This has rendered many interventions, especially those at the local government level, little more than paper mechanisms that make minimal contributions toward improving accountability.

On this point, I agree with Ayeko. Some anti-corruption measures in local governments are merely paper mechanisms. Even some Civil Society Organisations working in the anti-corruption sector operate under threats and limitations. Therefore, Balaam and Nameere, this is the time to increase monitoring, ensure value for money, and improve service delivery for poor people in villages across Uganda.

I know some social media critics will refute my argument, which is normal in a democratic society. Nevertheless, my appeal remains the same. Balaam should not shame PLU, and Nameere should not shame the NRM. As someone who has described herself as “new stock,” Nameere, together with Balaam, now faces the real test of demonstrating that the fight against corruption in local government structures can move beyond rhetoric and produce measurable results.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com