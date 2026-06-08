Why a Vocational Institute Named After Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi Could Become Rural Masaka’s Greatest Development Legacy?

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA, UGANDA — Travel and explore, across the world, societies honour distinguished leaders not merely with medals, statues or speeches, but through institutions that continue serving future generations long after those leaders have left public office.

In Uganda, a growing number of development advocates, youth leaders and community stakeholders believe such an opportunity exists in Greater Masaka through the establishment of a modern vocational and technical institute in honour of former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

Ms Zaina Nakidde, the Mayor for Kyanamukaka Town Council argue that the proposal goes beyond recognising an individual.

“I believe it presents an opportunity to tackle one of Uganda’s most pressing challenges — youth unemployment — while advancing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s long-standing vision of wealth creation, industrialisation and socio-economic transformation thus a call for establishing a vocational technical institute by the government,” she says.

The proposal comes at a time when Uganda is accelerating implementation of the Parish Development Model, Emyooga and other poverty-eradication initiatives designed to move 45 millions of Ugandans under designated households from subsistence production into the money economy.

The Making of a Statesman

For more than four decades, Mr. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi also a Presidential Envoy to President Museveni on political affairs has remained one of the most recognisable political figures to emerge from Greater Masaka.

From his early legal career in parliament as the Speaker, lecturer for the law faculty at Makerere University to his service as Bukoto Central Constituency member of parliament for 26 years and later Vice President of Uganda, Ssekandi built a reputation as a calm administrator, consensus builder and advocate of national unity. He never belonged to any opposition political party only to serve and still in service in National Resistance Movement party.

Throughout his years in public service, he remained closely associated with educational advancement and St. Mugaga Secondary School in Kindu, institutional development and community empowerment through charity and coffee and electricity extension are what hangs on his name.

Residents across Greater Masaka led by Mr. John Kakande also the District chairperson often point to his contribution toward strengthening local governance structures, supporting education initiatives and mobilising communities to embrace government development programmes.

While politics frequently divides opinion, he observers and agree that Ssekandi’s contribution to Uganda’s democratic institutions and national stability has left a significant mark on the country’s history.

Today, supporters believe a vocational institute would provide a lasting and practical monument to that legacy.

” Ssekandi Vocational Institute,” that name tag could be memorable if addressed by President Museveni.

Why Skills Matter More Than Ever

Uganda possesses one of the youngest populations in the world and 75% of the 45million are the youth.

According to national statistics, thousands of young Ugandans enter the labour market every year, often facing limited employment opportunities despite completing formal education.

Development experts led by Mr. Oscar Mutebi also a private secretary in State House increasingly argue that vocational and technical training may hold the key to unlocking Uganda’s next phase of economic growth.

“As the country pursues industrialisation, manufacturing expansion and value addition in agriculture forexample We’ve given out coffee to people in the area approximately 100,000 coffee plants, demand for skilled technicians, electricians, welders, mechanics, ICT specialists and entrepreneurs continues to grow,” Mutebi emphasized.

Yet many rural districts such Rakai, Kyotera, Mpigi and Masaka District still face shortages of accessible technical training institutions capable of equipping young people with market-relevant skills.

In Greater Masaka, community leaders believe a dedicated vocational institute could help bridge that gap.

Such an institution could provide training in:

Mechanical engineering Electrical installation Welding and metal fabrication Carpentry and construction technology Information and Communication Technology Agro-processing and value addition Entrepreneurship and business management

Experts led by Mr. Steven Kawonawo say these skills are essential for creating employment opportunities and supporting Uganda’s industrial ambitions.

Oscar Mutebi’s Campaign for Youth Empowerment

One of the strongest voices supporting the initiative is youth mobiliser Oscar Mutebi, whose development advocacy has increasingly focused on skills development and household wealth creation.

Working closely with local leaders, youth groups and farmers, Mutebi has consistently argued that access to vocational education can transform entire communities.

His position is simple: while government programmes provide financial opportunities, technical skills provide the capacity to utilise those opportunities effectively.

Supporters note that initiatives such as Operation Wealth Creation, Emyooga and the Parish Development Model have expanded access to capital and enterprise development. However, they argue that sustainable economic transformation requires a workforce equipped with practical knowledge and technical competence.

According to development advocates, vocational education represents the missing link between financial empowerment and long-term economic success.

A Development Investment, Not a Memorial

Proponents of the project emphasise that the proposed institute should not be viewed solely as a tribute to Ssekandi.

Rather, they say it should be regarded as a strategic investment in human capital development of the area as approximately 6 acres of land were given out to build a Masaka District head quarters by the latter.

Economists often describe human capital as the most valuable resource any nation possesses and people skilled in these discipline contribute to;

Roads construction to facilitate trade by engineers skilled from technical training.

Electricity powers industries courtesy of electricians skilled from technical knowledge.

Technology accelerates innovation from technicians and physicians from institutions.

But skilled people remain the driving force behind sustainable development.

For Greater Masaka, a vocational institute could become a centre of excellence serving not only Masaka District but also neighbouring districts across the sub-region.

It could stimulate entrepreneurship, encourage innovation and support value addition in agriculture — a sector that remains the backbone of the region’s economy.

Aligning With President Museveni’s Vision

The proposal also aligns closely with President Museveni’s long-standing development philosophy.

For decades, the President has emphasised the importance of wealth creation, skills acquisition and economic participation as pathways out of poverty.

During his recent State of the Nation Address, Museveni reiterated the need for increased investment in education, industrialisation, electricity generation and household income growth.

Supporters argue that a vocational institute in Rural Masaka would directly contribute to those objectives.

They further contend that naming the institution after Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi would inspire future generations by linking education with public service, leadership and community transformation.

The Road Ahead

The growing campaign is now attracting attention from local leaders, education stakeholders and development partners who believe the project deserves serious consideration.

Advocates are calling upon the Ministries of Education and Sports, Local Government and other government agencies to evaluate the proposal as part of broader efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education in Uganda.

For many residents of Greater Masaka, the vision is clear.

“I see an institution capable of training thousands of young people, creating employment opportunities and supporting regional economic growth,” he said.

More importantly, they see an opportunity to transform a distinguished public legacy into a practical engine for development.

If realised, supporters believe the Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi Vocational Institute would stand not merely as a symbol of appreciation for a former Vice President, but as a living institution empowering generations of Ugandans with the skills needed to build their future.

And in a country focused on wealth creation, industrialisation and inclusive growth, few tributes could be more meaningful than an institution that turns ambition into opportunity and opportunity into prosperity.