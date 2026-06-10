President Museveni commends Busoga Boda Boda riders for preserving peace and promoting government programs 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed the boda boda fraternity in Busoga for preserving peace and promoting government programs in the sub-region.

“Thank you for supporting the NRM and promoting our programs in your area,” he said.

The President’s message was delivered today by the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization also Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Alhaji Faruk Kirunda at his office situated in Nakasero, during a meeting with Boda Boda chairpersons in Busoga.

President Museveni also thanked boda boda riders in Busoga for operating in an organised manner under well coordinated leadership.

“Continue being coordinators of government poverty alleviation programs in Busoga and always engage your passengers on these programs so that they can embrace them to uplift their livelihoods,” he noted.

On his part, Alhaji Kirunda assured the boda boda fraternity in Busoga that all their Presidential pledges will be fulfilled.

“Currently, the focus is on the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparations and increment of salaries of Arts teachers,but after that, H.E President will be fulfilling the pledges he made to you,” Alhaji Kirunda stated.

He further tasked them to mobilise the people of Busoga to take part in the forthcoming Local Council (LC) I elections.

Furthermore, Alhaji Kirunda clarified that boda boda riders and mechanics in Bisoga are yet to receive any funding in their SACCOs.

“When that money comes, we shall inform you. Whatever is being said that some money was allocated to your SACCOs is a total lie,” he said.

Maj. Emma Kuteesa thanked the boda boda fraternity for being organised, noting that he did a due diligence in the sub-region on behalf of the State House Comptroller and established that all their SACCOs do exist and are genuine.

“What you should be doing now is saving in these SACCOs as you wait for funding from the government. But I would like to advise you that when this money comes, utilise it well so that it serves the right purpose by benefiting all the members,” Maj. Kuteesa said.

“In Kampala, some boda boda SACCOs diverted the funds and bought drone cars. Many members didn’t benefit. All the culprits will face the long arm of the law,” he added.

Hon. Stephen Kisa, Luuka South County MP also Chairperson of Busoga Parliamentary Caucus thanked President Museveni and the NRM government for empowering the boda boda sector in Busoga.

“As Busoga Parliamentary Caucus, we pledge to prioritise mindset change among our people as well as promote government programs aimed at improving their livelihoods,” Hon. Kisa said.

The Chairperson of Boda Boda riders in Bosoga, Mr. Eria Simon Musobya also expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the support he has always accorded to the fraternity.

“H.E the President proved that he is indeed on our side when he came and attended our rally in Busoga on 25th January, 2025. We thank His Excellency for his immense support to us. We are really grateful,” he said.