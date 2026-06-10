State Minister Hajjat Huda Commends Museveni for Muslim Cabinet Appointments, Hails 150 Hajj Sponsorships

KAWEMPE, Kampala – State Minister for Defence Hajjat Huda Oleru Abason has praised President Yoweri Museveni for appointing several Muslims to key Cabinet positions, saying the appointments have strengthened the Muslim community’s sense of inclusion in government.

Hajjat Huda made the remarks on Tuesday while officiating as chief guest at the Shukuru (thanksgiving) celebrations hosted by Hajj Musa Bwanika in Kawempe.

The minister, who hails from Yumbe District, said the recent Cabinet appointments have given Muslims across Uganda, particularly those from her home region, confidence that they are adequately represented in President Museveni’s administration.

> “Our people can now see themselves represented in Cabinet. This is a positive step for the Muslim community and demonstrates the President’s commitment to inclusiveness,” she said.

Among the Muslims recently appointed to Cabinet are Hajjat Huda herself, Hajjat Lukia Nakadama (deputy premier), Minsa Kabanda (Kampala), Haruna Kasolo (Regional Cooperation), and Siraje Musa (Roads), the son of veteran statesman Gen. Moses Ali, Aisha Sekindi (Water), Amina Makalazi (Investment) etc.

Hajjat Huda also thanked President Museveni for sponsoring 150 Muslims to perform Hajj, noting that many of the beneficiaries are Islamic religious teachers from rural Uganda who would otherwise have been unable to afford the pilgrimage.

> “The President has done a lot for the Muslim community. He has sponsored 150 Muslims, especially our religious teachers, to perform Hajj. Many of them could never have raised the money on their own,” she said.

She urged Muslims in Kawempe and across the country to support President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the forthcoming general elections, arguing that the government’s continued support for the community deserves recognition.

At the same time, Hajjat Huda expressed disappointment with voting patterns in Kawempe Division, which has one of the country’s largest Muslim populations.

> “Kawempe has many Muslims, yet it has consistently failed to support President Museveni and the NRM. I believe we should appreciate the good that has been done for our community by giving him our support,” she said.

The thanksgiving event attracted Muslim clerics, local leaders, NRM supporters, and residents, who gathered for prayers and celebrations.

The minister’s remarks come as political mobilisation intensifies ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections, with political parties stepping up engagement with key constituencies across the country.